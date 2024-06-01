Highlights A pitch invader interrupted the start of the Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

Marcel Sabitzer helped stewards thwart the individual after a 2-minute delay.

UEFA were unable to show the incident on TV broadcasts, but footage from the crowd revealed the Dortmund midfielder's involvement.

The 2024 Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid was halted just moments after kick-off due to a pitch invader making their way onto the field of play. Edin Terzic's young Dortmund side made the trip to Wembley Stadium hoping to defeat the European juggernaut that is Real Madrid.

Both sets of fans were in great spirits before the encounter, with each side of the England national stadium taking turns belting out tunes in support of their clubs. The German side are in pursuit of the second Champions League trophy in their history, while Los Blancos look to pull further ahead of the competition with an unprecedented 15th continental crown.

Related Real Madrid's Record in Champions League Finals Real Madrid have appeared in and won the most Champions League in the competition's history, but it hasn't always been a happy occasion.

It always looked set to be an emotional occasion with both teams preparing to wave goodbye to iconic figures. Toni Kroos announced his retirement at the end of the season, meaning it would be his final hurrah in the famous white shirt, while Marco Reus is set to depart Dortmund after more than a decade at the club.

Pitch Invaders Interrupt Champions League Final

Marcel Sabitzer helped stewards deal with the situation

The game was delayed for a total of two minutes shortly after the first whistle blew as a supporter made it onto the pitch. Security did their best to thwart the man in question and were even assisted by Marcel Sabitzer. Footage from a member of the crowd shows the Borussia Dortmund midfielder stopping the invader from getting away from stewards.

It was the second time the fan was on the field as one member of staff initially chased him to the touchline before he then ran back onto the turf. Sabitzer assisted the restraint of the supporter and stewards escorted him back off the pitch. Those watching at home didn't see the incident as UEFA are unable to show such incidents. Watch the footage below:

It's not the first time there have been these sorts of situations in big games as the 2019 final between Liverpool and Tottenham was also delayed after someone managed to get onto the field of play. The action was able to continue shortly after the incident was dealt with.

Related Why Borussia Dortmund Have Faced Backlash Over New Sponsorship Borussia Dortmund are known as the people's club but have signed a sponsorship deal with a weapons manufacturer.

Dortmund Face Uphill Battle

Real Madrid have a frightening record in Europe

Real Madrid - managed by legendary figure Carlo Ancelotti - went into the final in London without suffering a single defeat in the competition. The Spanish giants also secured the league title earlier in the season, meaning they were on for a wonderful haul if they were to win their 15th European trophy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The last team to beat Real Madrid in a European final was Aberdeen, managed by Sir Alex Ferguson, in 1983.

Dortmund, on the other hand, had the tough task of being the first team to beat Los Blancos in a European final since 1983. When Real Madrid get to these finals, they never lose, at least for the past four decades.