Highlights Steelers' Mason Rudolph will start in Week 17's crucial match against the Seahawks after a strong performance in Week 16.

Rudolph led the offense to its best performance of the season, throwing for 293 yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals.

The Steelers are depending on Rudolph to steer the ship that will decide their playoff fate.

After a terrific performance in Week 16 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers will start Mason Rudolph in Week 17's crucial matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rudolph began the season as Pittsburgh's third-string quarterback behind Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky.

This was supposed to be the week that Pickett returned from his ankle surgery, but with the second-year man still recovering and Rudolph impressing in just his third start over the last four seasons, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers brass decided to play it safe with Pickett and go with the hot hand.

Related Steelers' Mitch Trubisky is playing himself right out of the NFL As Trubisky's play declines as he gets further into his career, the question becomes: how many more chances will he have to prove he belongs?

Rudolph led the offense to its best performance of the season

The Steelers have had trouble getting the passing game going

One of the major stories of the season for the Steelers has been the team's poor offensive output. Coming into the game, the team's quarterbacks were averaging 193 passing yards per contest and had thrown only 10 touchdown passes. Mitchell Trubisky, who was benched for Rudolph, was particularly bad, throwing five interceptions in five appearances.

Mason Rudolph Week 16 Stat Rudolph Cmp % 63.0 Yards 293 TD's 2 INT's 0 YPA 10.7

Because of Trubisky's struggles, Pittsburgh turned back to Rudolph, who responded with Pittsburgh's best passing performance since Roethlisberger's departure in a must-win for the team against the division-rival Bengals, throwing for 293 yards and two touchdowns.

He was accurate, completing 63% of his 27 passes, and also took shots, averaging 10.7 yards per attempt, which is a higher rate than Pickett has ever had in a single game. The offensive line had a strong performance too, as Rudolph was only sacked once despite going up against a top five pass rusher in Trey Hendrickson.

The quarterback did have some success in the past. Rudolph, who started his career as a backup to Ben Roethlisberger, won five of his eight starts in 2019. It seemed he had fallen out of favor in Pittsburgh, though, after the team drafted Pickett and signed Trubisky in 2022 following Big Ben's retirement following the 2021 campaign.

If the season ended today, the Steelers would finish ninth in the AFC, missing the playoffs. The next two contests, against the Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens, will decide their fate. And, at least for Week 17, Rudolph will be called on to keep the team's slim playoff chances alive.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.

Source: Ian Rapoport