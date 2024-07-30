Highlights The Steelers lack a solid WR2 option after trading Diontae Johnson.

Pittsburgh insider suggests the team believes they can still land someone like Brandon Aiyuk, D.K. Metcalf, or Tyreek Hill via trade.

All three players would be an upgrade, but other factors such as price tag might make it difficult for a bargain hunter like Omar Khan to complete a deal.

What was it the Biebs used to say? Oh, yeah: never say never.

That's the mantra the Pittsburgh Steelers have adopted in their search for a quality WR2 on the trade market to play opposite star-in-the-making George Pickens.

They're reportedly kicked the tires on Michael Thomas, the only available player with the type of pedigree Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan are looking for, but nothing came of it.

So, with the free agency pool all but depleted, the search for a trade partner continues. At least, that's the case according to DK Pittsburgh Sports' Steelers beat writer, Chris Halicke, who had some very interesting theories based on his recent conversations with team sources:

Khan has long been in discussions with other teams about receivers that could be traded. And, according to a team source, the Steelers are "convinced" they are going to land Aiyuk, DK Metcalf or Tyreek Hill in a trade at some point. The only thing that's getting in the way of any of these trades actually happening is, unsurprisingly, the asking price. Khan is very patient. He's more than willing to wait out another team to get the deal that best fits the Steelers, not acquiesce to the demands laid out by anyone fielding calls about trades.

Khan also stated that while there is currently nothing "ongoing" on the wide receiver trade front, he left the door open (as he tends to do) by saying, "We're always going to have conversations with people. If there's an opportunity to evaluate a situation or player that's out there, that's what we'll do."

It sounds like Halicke has his facts straight: the Steelers really are still in the trade market despite how close we are to opening kickoff. The only questions now are, are they really "convinced" they can actually get it done? And is their belief in their ability to land a player of the caliber of Brandon Aiyuk, D.K. Metcalf, or Tyreek Hill via trade realistic before the start of the season?

How Would Aiyuk, Metcalf, and Hill Fit In the Steel City?

The Steelers were set to have one of the best WR duos in football with big play guy George Pickens and route-running aficionado Diontae Johnson, but the latter was not prepared to take a backseat to the former, and so was traded early in the offseason.

To replace Johnson, the Steelers signed veteran deep threat Van Jefferson, drafted Roman Wilson in the third round, and will continue to develop 2022 fourth-round gadget player Calvin Austin III. You would be forgiven if you weren't familiar with any of that trio, but the Steelers brass is, and they clearly don't think that platoon is good enough, which is why they remain "convinced" that they can land a major upgrade.

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk had a breakout year in 2023, becoming arguably the second-most important weapon in Kyle Shanahan's Death Star offense in San Francisco, surpassing Netflix Receiver series stars George Kittle and Deebo Samuel. Aiyuk was arguably the most efficient receiver in football last year, and he could really explode with a more central role in an offense.

Aiyuk 2023 WR Ranks (Min. 50 Targets) Category Aiyuk Rank Receptions 75 T-24th Yards 1,342 7th TDs 7 T-17th Yards/Reception 17.9 2nd Success Rate 70.5 1st Catch % 71.4 9th 20+ Yard Receptions 28 3rd Yards/Route Run 2.65 6th Drop % 2.3 8th

Aiyuk would fit in very well with the Steelers. Not only has he already gotten in contact with head coach Mike Tomlin via a meme about the pair's facial similarities, he would also excel on the field based on the scheme and personnel.

Aiyuk will be playing opposite the kind of classic x-receiver in Pickens that he didn't have in San Francisco with the always-in-motion Deebo Samuel. Aiyuk was also one of the best big-play threats in the league last year, and the only player with more yards per reception than him was Pickens (18.1).

Not to mention that the Arizona State alum is also very accustomed to playing in an efficient play-action offense, as Brock Purdy was one of the best play-action QBs last year, and Pittsburgh is going to employ that strategy early and often in 2024 thanks to the new leader of the offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Steelers new OC Arthur Smith loves to employ play-action perhaps more than any other offensive mind in the NFL. He was an OC in 2019 and 2020, and an HC from 2021-2023. Across those five seasons, his primary QBs finished 1st, 1st, 12th, 1st, and 2nd in play-action dropback percentage.

Of the three suggested receivers, Aiyuk seems the most likely to land on the banks of the Allegheny River at some point during the 2024 campaign. The wideout clearly wants out, as talks between him and the front office have borne negligible fruit, and his official trade request remains active despite his presence at training camp.

The 49ers basically need to decide if they want to roll with Aiyuk this year in the hopes that he helps them win a Super Bowl and then departs in free agency, or trade him now to help extend their window of contention through draft capital.

Based on recent trades for top wideouts, the 49ers could probably get one Day Two draft pick, or a Day Three pick along with a starting-caliber player, a price tag that is very much affected by the fact that Aiyuk is playing on an expiring contract in 2024.

D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

D.K. Metcalf was another player mentioned as a high-grade receiver the Steelers believe they can still acquire prior to the trade deadline. Metcalf is only 26 despite going into his sixth NFL season, and the physical gifts that make him such a nightmare to cover have also helped him stay healthy, as he's missed just one game in his career.

Metcalf Deep Threat Ranks 2019-2023 (Min. 200 Receptions) Category Metcalf Rank Yards/Reception 14.3 T-10th 30+ Yard Receptions 39 6th 20+ Yard TDs 14 T-10th ADOT 12.6 6th

Like Aiyuk, Metcalf is a guy that does not waste his touches. His 11 receptions of 30+ yards in 2023 were tied for third in the NFL among WRs—with Pickens. Metcalf would give the Steelers an x-receiver made in a lab, and could allow for Pickens to move around the formation a little bit more, keeping teams from keying on him when he lines up outside.

There have been no rumblings coming out of Seattle regarding a Metcalf departure or any frustration or unhappiness stemming from the player's camp, but it's hard to deny that a move to Pittsburgh would make sense:

Seattle's receiver room is starting to get crowded, as Tyler Lockett is not going anywhere, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to take a major second-year jump, and Jake Bobo continues to impress.

Metcalf saw a 16 percent decrease in targets and a 27 percent decrease in receptions from 2022 to 2023.

There is a potential out in Metcalf's contract after the 2024 season. If it's not taken, he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026, meaning his value is never going to be as high as it is now.

New Steelers QB Russell Wilson was Metcalf's QB during the wideout's first three seasons in the NFL, including the career year he had in 2020, when he was named a Second-Team All-Pro.

Just because it makes sense, doesn't mean it will happen, but there are definitely enough ingredients there for Khan to stir up the right trade peer pressure recipe to get Seattle general manager John Schneider to take a sip. It would likely take a couple of Day Two picks for the Steelers to wrangle Metcalf away from the Pacific Northwest.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Arguably the best receiver in the game today, Tyreek Hill is by far the least likely player on this Steelers shortlist to actually end up in Pittsburgh. He's still at the top of his game; his speed and burst have not begun to desert him yet, despite the fact that he turned 30 earlier this year.

The reason that the Steelers would even have an inkling of a chance at landing the Cheetah is the fact that he's looking for a new extension, or at least a restructure to his current deal so that he would be paid commensurate with his talent and production relative to the other players at his position.

After handing both Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle massive deals this offseason, another deal for Hill might get dicey for the Dolphins' financial gurus.

However, Hill has said (through his agent, Drew Rosenhaus) that he would prefer to have his financial wishes fulfilled in South Beach rather than receiving the new deal elsewhere. Miami's entire offensive identity is built on Hill's speed, so he would only be traded in the most dire of scenarios, which we don't foresee.

If they did, Hill is the type of player that would require a couple of first-round picks to wrangle, as his value has arguably increased during his two-year stay in Miami, as he is first in yards, second in receptions, and third in TD catches over that time.

What If No Trade Develops?

Pittsburgh has some intriguing pieces, but no sure thing at WR2

So, we have one guy who the Steelers could very well acquire (Aiyuk), one who would make sense as a trade candidate (Metcalf), and one that proves even NFL GMs can dream (Hill). However, it's just as likely that no trade will happen, at least not before Week 1.

With that in mind, let's take a brief look at who could step into that WR2 role if Khan can't work his magic with one of these Johns, either Lynch or Schneider.

Steelers Current WR Depth Position 1st String 2nd String 3rd String WR1 George Pickens Calvin Austin III Dez Fitzpatrick WR2 Van Jefferson Quez Watkins Duece Watts WR3 Roman Wilson Scotty Miller Jacob Copeland

The most likely candidate to take over the role would be Van Jefferson, who the Steelers signed to a one-year, $1.3 million deal earlier in the spring. Jefferson is going into his fifth season and has had a rough couple of years coming in, having lost his starting spot with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 before being traded midseason to the Atlanta Falcons, who gave him just 15 targets in five games.

Jefferson has great 4.39 speed, and has the added benefit of familiarity with new OC Arthur Smith, who was his head coach in Atlanta. He's in his physical prime, he can line up outside or in the slot, and he's the only one of this crop that has proven he can do it: in 2021, he started 17 games and put up 50 receptions for 802 yards and six TDs, including a 16.0 yards per reception mark that was top 10 in the NFL.

Another option would be Steelers project Calvin Austin III. He was drafted in the fourth round in 2022, but he has yet to get a real chance, as he missed his rookie year to injury and was on the field for just 35 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps last year. At 5'8", Austin is a bit small to be a reliable, every-down WR2, but he could certainly serve as a very interesting weapon as a WR3 or WR4 who operates both out of the slot and out of the backfield.

Perhaps the most likely long-term answer at WR2 if no trade materializes, Roman Wilson was Pittsburgh's third-round pick in this offseason's draft, and he has looked impressive in camp.

Wilson is just under six feet, but he's tough and he's got some of the most reliable hands coming out of the draft, as his 2.0 drop percentage was top 25 in the nation. He also operates out of the slot quite often, which would fit well next to Pickens. Wilson is still unproven, but it's hard to imagine him not claiming at least the WR3 role as a rookie.

It's getting late in this offseason, but looking down the barrel of a Jefferson-Austin-Wilson platoon at WR2, Khan and company are still living by the "never say never" mantra as they continue to scouring the market for an upgrade.

