The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked their offseason off in an impressive way, making big splashes in free agency and overhauling their quarterback room with the additions of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

In addition to their new quarterbacks, the Steelers picked up key veterans on both sides of the ball, highlighted by players like All-Pro linebacker Patrick Queen, safety DeShon Elliott, and RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, just to name a few.

Looking to the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh still has some holes to fill heading into a crucial 2024 season during which they will look to snap their eight-year playoff win drought.

As the Steelers look to right the ship in 2024 with their new-look roster, general manager Omar Khan will attempt to duplicate last year’s success in the draft, notching one of the best classes in the NFL in 2023, highlighted by starting tackle Broderick Jones and starting corner Joey Porter Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers Needs On Draft Day

Offensive line

The Steelers have been linked to numerous top offensive line prospects in the pre-draft process, seemingly making it a priority need for Pittsburgh going into 2024 after seeing some of the worst offensive line play in the NFL over the last several seasons.

Pittsburgh is expected to use their top pick to address the offensive line, but could view receiver as a top need as well.

Receiver room

Pittsburgh has a hole to address in the draft following the team's decision to trade Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. The Steelers signed veterans Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins, but lack a true second option behind George Pickens in their receiving corps.

With a deep receiver draft class, Pittsburgh has time in the first several rounds to address receiver, especially when you look at their extensive history of developing wideouts they drafted on Day 2 or later.

Secondary

The Steelers lack depth within their secondary, but managed to add some talent with the signing of safety Deshon Elliot in free agency.

Despite the signing, Pittsburgh should still look at cornerback, and even safety, in the draft to add more depth within the backend of their defense going into 2024.

Steelers 2024 Draft Picks Round Overall Pick 1 20 2 51 3 84 3 98 (PHI) 4 119 6 178 (CAR) 6 195

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Mock Draft

1st Round, 20th Overall: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia,

Pittsburgh kicks off their draft by picking Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims to fill a big need at tackle next to fellow former Bulldog Broderick Jones, who the Steelers traded up to select in the first round in 2023.

The Steelers are notorious for their ability to infuse chemistry within the team, whether it be pairing brothers, like with Connor and Cam Heyward, or former college teammates, which in this instance, would be Mims reuniting with Jones, Darnell Washington, and George Pickens, all of whom took part in Georgia's 2021 National Championship season.

Mims has met with Pittsburgh numerous times during the pre-draft process, even expressing interest in playing with his former college teammates again at Georgia’s pro day.

There are some worries about his lack of experience, having only played in 21 games in college, but with a staggering 6'8", 340-pound frame, Mims offers a rare combination of size and athleticism at the tackle position and has the potential to round out his overall game to anchor Pittsburgh’s offensive line next to Jones and turn into one of the better tackles in the NFL.

Mims steps into the Steelers offensive line unit as a pass-blocking specialist with the tools to develop as a run blocker early. With 36-inch arms, Mims’ length could allow him to overcome a lack of consistent technique in the run game and give Pittsburgh another bookend tackle with a sky-high ceiling.

2nd Round, 51st Overall: Max Melton, Rutgers, CB

With their second pick, the Steelers fill another need, this time on the defensive side of the ball within their secondary, by landing Rutgers cornerback Max Melton.

Pittsburgh pairs Melton with their breakout rookie cornerback from 2023 in Joey Porter Jr., who was a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year last year. Melton bolsters the Steelers secondary with a great athlete and willing tackler who also offers great versatility as a boundary or slot corner.

Melton saw improvement every year he was at Rutgers, building experience early in his college career, which is a key factor in his draft profile when you consider he is just 21 years old.

At the combine, Melton showed out with a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash and an eye-popping 40.5-inch vertical. Melton joins the Pittsburgh secondary as a versatile chess piece who could fill a need at the slot corner spot, or come out of the gates opposite Porter on the outside.

He has great instincts with the athleticism and ball skills to pick passes off in the blink of an eye and flip the field when taking interceptions the other way. Melton can run with just about anybody in coverage and is at his best playing in zone due to his keen ability to read how plays are developing in front of him.

84th Overall; Malachi Corley, WR, WKU

Alberto Silva Fernandez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

With their first pick of the third round, the Steelers land their replacement for Diontae Johnson in Western Kentucky receiver Malachi Corley.

Corley is a small school product with a high upside and a compact but powerful frame, standing at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds. That small but strong body type contributes to Corley's elite run-after-the-catch ability, as evidenced by his 683 YAC last season, good for fifth in the nation among WRs.

Corley's style perfectly complements Steelers WR1 George Pickens’ ability to stretch the field vertically, as Corley does most of his damage underneath, using his YAC ability to make defenders miss and create the type of chunk plays that Pittsburgh has been lacking over the middle for so many years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Malachi Corley could join a long list of productive Day 2 WRs the Steelers have drafted in the Mike Tomlin era, including Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Juju Smith-Schuster, Emmanuel Sanders, and Mike Wallace.

Corley projects as a Deebo Samuel-type player, with a stout, sturdy build that allows him to maintain balance and shed tacklers. His strengths as a route runner include the use of head-fakes and twitchy feet to maintain leverage throughout the route and free himself from coverage. Corley could be the latest in a long line of shrewd Day 2 receiver picks by Pittsburgh.

3rd Round, 98th Overall (via PHI): Maason Smith, DT, LSU

With their second pick in the third round, which they received from the Philadelphia Eagles courtesy of the Kenny Pickett trade, the Steelers add depth to their defensive trenches with LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith.

Smith is a prospect in whom the Steelers have been interested throughout the pre-draft process, meeting with him several times throughout the offseason.

Smith is a low-risk, high-upside pick in the third round with the potential to mold into a possible replacement for veteran Cam Heyward, who will be 35 and entering his 12th season in the NFL in 2024.

Smith displayed his athleticism and tools at the NFL combine on the way to a 5.01 40-yard dash, with a freakish twitch shown in his 1.75-second 10-yard split. That fast-twitch ability was displayed in pass-rush reps at LSU and is a major strength of his game.

Smith fits into a defensive line unit alongside 2023 draft pick Keeanu Benton and Heyward and brings immense untapped potential that could shine through in Pittsburgh, especially if he listens and learns from a four-time All-Pro like Heyward.

4th Round, 119th Overall: Matt Goncalves, OT, Pitt

Matt Goncalves projects as a long, wide tackle with solid experience at both tackle spots. At 6’6" and 327 pounds, Goncalves offers some versatility with a possible need for a switch to the interior at guard.

Goncalves has a solid punch and uses his hands well as a blocker, with a particular strength in the passing game. He could use some improvement as a run blocker, but offers enough potential to possibly round out that aspect of his game.

With a need for tackle depth, Pittsburgh keeps Goncalves in the facility and gives their offensive line a possible rotational piece.

6th Round, 178th Overall (via CAR): Tykee Smith, Safety, Georgia

In the sixth round, Pittsburgh continues to go back to the well in Athens with safety Tykee Smith, with whom they already met at Georgia's pro day.

Smith impressed at the NFL combine, posting a 4.46 40-time, a 36-inch vertical, and a 10’0” broad jump. Smith projects as a tough in-the-box safety and is especially impressive making tackles downhill.

Smith offers depth to a secondary that saw a solid addition in DeShon Elliott in free agency. Elliott is versatile, having played over 250 snaps in the box as well as nearly 600 as the deep safety for the Dolphins last year. A veteran with that kind of versatility could take Smith under his wing and help him reach the upper levels of his potential.

Though he is limited in coverage at this stage, Smith's frame and tackling ability make him an attractive prospect for a Steelers team that struggled to stop the run last year.

6th Round, 195th Overall: Tahj Washington, WR, USC

With their final pick of the draft, Pittsburgh adds depth to their receiver room with Tahj Washington from USC.

Washington is a slot receiver prospect who lacks the physical measurables teams look for, but makes up for it with elite separation ability as a route runner.

Washington was a consistent target in USC’s offense and has experience coming out as a four-year starter in college. He is a willing blocker with upside in the slot as a route runner.

The Steelers have met with Washington as the receiver fits the mold of a Pittsburgh receiver, offering the toughness and grit Mike Tomlin and company look for.

