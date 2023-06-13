Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith has provided something of an update regarding his contract situation ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team that have always had playmakers and disrupters at the linebacker position. Whether it be from the 1970s with the likes of Jack Lambert and Jack Ham, through to Greg Lloyd, Kevin Greene and Levon Kirkland in the 1990s, James Harrison in the 2000s and now T.J. Watt in the 2020s.

The next one off the production line might well be Alex Highsmith, who has often had to operate in the shadows of Watt, but who has slowly managed to establish himself as a stud outside linebacker in his own right, really exploding onto the scene last year when he ranked 6th in the league in sacks with 14.5 and came joint first in forced fumbles with 5 (via Pro Football Reference).

2023 though is going to act as a big turning point for the 25-year-old's career though, as he is currently heading into the season on the final year of his contract. As things stand, that poses risks for both sides. If Highsmith has another great year, then the Steelers might be forced to pay an extortionate amount to keep him ahead of 2024. If Highsmith gets injured, then it puts his future and his bank balance in jeopardy moving forward.

But according to Highsmith, it looks as if both sides want to make sure it doesn’t come to either of those scenarios.

Alex Highsmith has high hopes for his new Pittsburgh Steelers contract

According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Highsmith is feeling pretty confident that he and the Steelers will be able to come to an agreement on his new contract and that things appeared to be moving towards getting something done, whilst also giving a hint at how much he’s likely going to be participating in minicamp whilst talks are going on:

The positive side of this is that at least Highsmith is willing to be a participant in some of the work, rather than being a complete holdout and missing the whole of the preseason work like other players have in the past. And hopefully that’ll mean that he’s at a good level to compete heading into the season.

The Steelers have got their work cut out if they are to catch up with the high-flying offenses around the AFC, and having some great players on the other side of the ball will be a great way to try and minimise their impact, which hopefully Highsmith will be a part of.