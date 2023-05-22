Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has spoken about his feelings his successor Kenny Pickett, and fans online have roasted him for it.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the more storied franchises in the NFL, with 6 Super Bowl titles to their name and a whole host of players who will go down in history as some of the greatest that ever put on a helmet and a pair of shoulder pads.

One of them is quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who over the course of his career threw for 69,980 passing yards and 454 touchdowns over the course of his career in the regular and postseason, winning two Super Bowl titles and going down as the team’s greatest ever quarterback (for context, Terry Bradshaw, the man he took that distinction from, only threw for 31,822 yards and 242 touchdowns).

It’s a title that he clearly wants to keep hold of, because speaking on a recent episode of his podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, he had some rather odd remarks for the man who replaced him in Kenny Pickett.

Ben Roethlisberger wants to stay the Pittsburgh Steelers’ top man

On the episode (quoted by ProFootballTalk), which Pickett was a special guest on, he claimed that he didn’t want the young man to be too much of a success, because he still wanted to have a special place in the hearts of Steelers fans, although he did eventually come round to a different way of thinking:

I’ll be completely honest, I’ll be super transparent here and I’m gonna get blasted. I probably shouldn’t say this, but who cares at this point. I wouldn’t say that I wanted Kenny to necessarily fail, but when someone comes to replace you, I still feel like I had it, I hope he doesn’t come ball out. Because then it’s like, Ben who?

Early on I didn’t want you to succeed because you followed me up, I didn’t want it to happen. I think that’s probably the selfishness of me, and I feel bad for it. As you started playing, I found myself rooting more and more for you,” Roethlisberger told Pickett. “I wanted you to succeed, I wanted you to win games, I wanted you to go in the playoffs. I feel bad that I felt that early on but I’m glad I transitioned to loving and rooting for you.

It was a sentiment that didn’t go down well with a lot of people on social media, as he was ripped by fans for it. Some for his attitude towards Pickett, whilst others felt he didn’t need to worry about his legacy being forgotten in the first place:

You can kind of see where Roethlisberger is coming from. If you have a legacy, it’s probably not something you want people to forget about too soon or just gloss over entirely, and he’s right to want to see it protected. And at least he knew the error of his ways later on, so he isn’t totally the bad guy in this situation.