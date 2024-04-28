Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted WR Roman Wilson, looking to continue their success in developing elite wide receivers.

Wilson joins a lineage of talented day-two WR draft picks like George Pickens, who will be the team's future top option.

Previous successful day-two WR draft picks include Juju Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their solid offseason with one of the best NFL Draft classes of any team in the league. Pittsburgh filled holes on their offensive line, added depth to the trenches on defense, and last but not least, filled a hole at receiver.

In the third round of the draft, Pittsburgh selected Michigan wideout Roman Wilson with its 84th overall pick. Wilson is next in a long line of great Steelers receiver prospects to come on day two of the NFL Draft.

Wilson is a great pickup for Pittsburgh’s WR room and could be the team’s next Pro Bowl-caliber receiver alongside George Pickens. Taking a look back at drafts from past years, here are some other day-two receiver prospects the Steelers have developed into elite wideouts.

Steelers Top Day-Two Wide Receiver Prospects

Wilson is the latest of what’s been a successful recent history of drafting wideouts

Steelers' Recent Day-Two Draft Picks Year Round Pick Player 2024 3 84 Roman Wilson 2022 2 52 George Pickens 2020 2 49 Chase Claypool 2019 3 66 Diontae Johnson 2017 2 62 Juju Smith-Schuster 2010 3 82 Emmanuel Sanders 2009 3 84 Mike Wallace 2002 2 62 Antwaan Randle El

Antwaan Randle El, 2002

Dating back to 2002, the Steelers landed Antwaan Randle El. Randle El was a solid receiver for the Steelers, drafted in the second round with the 62nd overall pick. He notched 2,265 yards in his time in Pittsburgh, playing a crucial role in the team’s 2005 Super Bowl victory.

Mike Wallace, 2009

In 2009, Pittsburgh drafted Mike Wallace in the third round with the 84th overall pick, the same pick as Wilson this year. Wallace was a speedy wideout, totaling 4,042 yards in four seasons with the Steelers. Wallace also earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2011, catching 72 passes for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns that year.

Emmanuel Sanders, 2010

One year later, in 2010, the Steelers continued to build up their receiving core, selecting Emmanuel Sanders in the third round, 82nd overall. Sanders showed flashes in his four years in Pittsburgh, totaling 2,030 yards, but found most of his success with the Denver Broncos. Sanders was a two-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion.

Juju Smith-Schuster, 2017

In the 2017 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh selected Juju Smith-Schuster in the second round, with the 62nd overall pick. Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh was inconsistent. He totaled 3,855 yards in five seasons with the Steelers, including a Pro Bowl nod in 2018 where he caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards. Schuster currently plays for the New England Patriots, his third team.

Diontae Johnson, 2019

In 2019, the Steelers took Diontae Johnson in the third round, 66th overall. Johnson has been Pittsburgh’s top option over the last several seasons, catching 391 passes for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns in five seasons. Over the offseason, Johnson was traded to Carolina, where he will team up with 2023 first overall pick, Bryce Young.

Chase Claypool, 2020

With their top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh selected Chase Claypool with the 49th overall selection. Claypool looked like Pittsburgh’s next great receiver after back-to-back 800-yard seasons in his first two years, but was ultimately traded to the Chicago Bears in 2022 and has bounced around the NFL since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Chase Claypool holds the Steelers' franchise rookie record for most touchdowns in a single game with four on October 11, 2020, against the Philadelphia Eagles.

George Pickens, 2022

Finally, in 2022, the Steelers selected George Pickens in the second round with the 52nd overall pick. Pickens has been excellent in his first two seasons, posting 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. Pickens will be Pittsburgh’s top option going forward, following the Johnson trade.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.