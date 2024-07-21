Highlights Najee Harris is poised for a resurgence in 2024 with OL improvements and a run-friendly OC.

George Pickens is likely to achieve a 1,200 yard season with better QB options this year.

Pat Freiermuth is expected to return to a top 10 TE status in fantasy with a TE-friendly OC.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, under the leadership of HC Mike Tomlin, have been one of the easier teams to predict on a yearly basis. Having never produced a losing regular season record throughout his 17-year tenure, Tomlin has kept the franchise as a pillar of consistency.

As the record-breaking head coach continues to be the one true constant in Pittsburgh, he finds himself welcoming a new cast of characters to the Steel City this season, specifically a pair of less-than-desirable QBs and a new offensive coordinator.

Tomlin will be hoping to extend his unprecedented streak, but there will be some major pitfalls along the way that the team will have to avoid should they hope to find success in 2024.

From QB struggles to a resurgence in the run game, expect a bumpy ride in Pittsburgh this season.

Related 5 Biggest Training Camp Storylines for the Pittsburgh Steelers Now that the Kenny Pickett era is over, the Steelers have a quiet, yet intriguing training camp to look forward to.

1 Najee Harris Returns to Form in 2024

An improved OL and a new OC could help Harris bounce back.

Despite clearing the 1,000 rushing yard mark for the third consecutive time in his career, Najee Harris' prominence in the Pittsburgh backfield has steadily declined with each passing season.

Due to the nature of the trend, in addition to the presence of Jaylen Warren, it's easy to understand why some may be bearish about the 26-year-old back.

Najee Harris Career Stats Year Carries Rushing Yards Targets Receiving Yards Total TDs 2021 307 1200 94 467 10 2022 272 1034 53 229 10 2023 255 1035 38 170 8

However, it also stands to reason that a RB of Harris' caliber is due for some positive regression. The Steelers made immediate improvements to their offensive front in this year's draft, securing Troy Fautanu with the 20th overall pick prior to selecting Mason McCormick on day three with the 119th overall pick.

In addition to the newfound reinforcements upfront, the Steelers also signed on arguably the most run-friendly coach in football in Arthur Smith. The former Atlanta Falcons HC has shown a willingness to quite literally run an offense into the ground, suggesting that the Alabama product should finally see a resurgence in 2024.

2 Justin Fields Starts Under Center at Some Point

The inconsistencies of Wilson may ultimately grant Fields the starting job.

Struggling to find an identity in a post-Ben Roethlisberger era, the Steelers now find themselves playing host to a rather uninspiring QB duel this offseason. For their own separate reasons, both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson have made their way to the Steel City, and are now competing for the right to start under center in Week 1.

Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields Stats Since 2021 Stat Category Wilson Fields Passing Yards 9,707 6,674 Passing TDs 67 40 Interceptions 25 30 Completion % 63.8 60.3 Record 17-27 10-28

The fact that the Steelers feel the need to hold a QB competition for the starting honors this offseason is a true testament to the decline of Wilson. Despite having six more starts than Fields since 2021, Wilson has ultimately produced the same number of losses for his teams while posting a similar completion percentage, albeit with slightly better passing numbers.

For what it's worth, OC Arthur Smith sang the praises of both QBs earlier this offseason, in an interview with Steelers.com.

They’re really good play extenders, certainly they can change the launch points, which gives you an advantage, they’re not sitting there as a statue in the pocket. They bring a professionalism and a work ethic…they’re bringing guys along, and that’s exciting as well.

There are pros and cons to each QB.

The veteran clearly dwarfs Fields in experience, yet the ability to remain a dynamic threat through the run game and the audacity of youth both reside with the former Bear.

With mixed reports continuing to come out of the Steelers camp, it shouldn't come as any surprise to see Wilson benched after a frustrating start to the season, paving the way for Fields to get a second chance at glory on the gridiron.

3 George Pickens Records a 1,200 Receiving Yard Season

An upgrade at QB should unlock the next level of Pickens' abilities.

Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

With Diontae Johnson now residing in the Queen City, George Pickens is unequivocally the number one receiving option in Pittsburgh. Despite having endured the likes of Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph, Pickens has proven capable of taking the necessary steps forward each offseason.

George Pickens Career Stats Year Targets Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2022 84 52 801 4 2023 106 63 1,140 5

Given his history of signal callers, the presence of either Wilson or Fields on game days should prove to be an upgrade for Pickens. With no immediate contender for targets in sight and an improvement at the QB position well on the way, Pickens is primed to once again improve his season totals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Based off of 2023 fantasy points allowed, both George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers will have the most difficult regular season schedule in 2024.

Production may be harder to come by this year for Pickens, but the presumed increase in target share should be more than enough to make up for the lack of strength in the schedule. However, make no mistake, this prediction is predicated on the talent of Pickens, not his QBs.

Related Relive the 5 Most Iconic Games in Pittsburgh Steelers History The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a lot of success over the last five decades—but that hasn't come without some major drama.

4 Pat Freiermuth Returns to Top 10 TE Status in Fantasy

A favorable change at OC spells success for Steelers TE.

After establishing himself as a legitimate fantasy option by clearing the 150 points mark in each of his first two seasons, Pat "The Dragon" Freiermuth was unfortunately bitten by the injury bug in 2023. Having only played in 12 games last season, Freiermuth now gets the biggest blessing a TE could receive in having Arthur Smith as his new OC.

Per FantasyPros, over a third of the Atlanta Falcons' passes went to the TEs when Smith was calling the plays.

Additionally, Freiermuth, upon noticing that there was "...a lot of stuff for the tight ends" in the playbook, deemed the new offense as a "very exciting one", per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

It’s very exciting. With Arthur here, there’s a lot of stuff for the tight ends, situations where you want to make those plays. I’m excited for that. I’m ready to roll.

There's also the added incentive of this being a contract year for Freiermuth, meaning that he will have plenty of motivation in addition to being in an ideal situation. Fantasy managers can not ask for a better "buy low" situation than this, as Freiermuth's current ADP sits at 133.5.

5 The Steelers Will Miss the Playoffs

Inconsistencies at QB will hold the Steelers back yet again.

Credit: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

While the arrival of Fields and Wilson may breed excitement for the Pittsburgh pass catchers, who have longed for a decent signal caller since the retirement of Big Ben, the reality of the situation is very dark for Pittsburgh fans. These are two QBs who have been defined by their ability to lose in recent years and the AFC is absolutely ripe with QB talent right now.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes started an arms race in the conference, with the Steelers steadily falling behind.

Their own division houses Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Deshaun Watson, leaving them severely outgunned in the race for the AFC North crown.

Pittsburgh will also have to take on the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Hurts, and Dak Prescott this season, essentially guaranteeing that they will be losing the QB battle for half of the season. As stated earlier, they've also been handed the toughest schedule in the league this year.

Sports books have set the Steelers 2024 win total at 8.5, suggesting that they are already aware of this.

It's unlikely that Tomlin will finally produce a losing record, but it is likely that the Steelers are once again staring down a nine-win season that sees them missing out on the playoffs due to their inability to score points. When it's all said and done, the defense won't be able to bail their QB out all season long.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.