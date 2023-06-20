The Pittsburgh Steelers might have some of the best defensive players in the league, but there is one area of the team that has left ESPN’s Mina Kimes concerned.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a side that has prided themselves on having had some of the best defenders that the league has ever seen. Whether it be the entire Steel Curtain defense of the 1970s, through to the 90s with Kevin Greene, Greg Lloyd, Levon Kirkland and Rod Woodson, to the modern era with the likes of Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu and the intimidating James Harrison.

Even right now they possess some of the best in the league, with 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Patrick Peterson who each have three First-Team All-Pro nods and the emerging talent of Alex Highsmith enough to give any opposing offensive coordinator problems when it comes to drawing up a gameplan.

But according to ESPN’s Mina Kimes, there is one area of the defense that leaves he rather worried about the team’s chances this year.

Pittsburgh Steelers still have a ‘pitfall’ to worry about

Whilst the Steelers have talent on the edge and in the secondary, the middle of the pitch is something that the Steelers haven’t managed to sort out in recent years, with the likes of Devin Bush, Myles Jack, Robert Spillane and Mark Robinson just a selection of names that have tried to anchor the middle of the defense in recent years.

And speaking on ESPN’s NFL Live (starting at 1:56), Kimes believed that part of the field would likely be targeted by opposing teams which could end up costing them heading into 2023:

My concern is one that frankly has been a concern with Pittsburgh ever since the retirement of Ryan Shazier and that's at linebacker because looking at that depth chart, that’s what stands out to me, the very middle of the defense as continuing to be an issue both potentially in run defense and in coverage.

You've got Cole Holcomb and Landon Roberts coming in as free agents and if I was an offense playing this team that is what I would look to attack in the pass game as well as running the football, so I think that could be a potential pitfall for an otherwise very good unit.

Given the instability that the ILB position has thrown up over the years for the Steelers, you would have hoped they would have focused more on that position in the draft, rather than looking to change an offensive line that was improving last year and didn’t need that much changing to it.

And now, unless the players they brought in during free agency step up to the mark, they might end up regretting not addressing that position when they had a real chance.