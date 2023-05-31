The Pittsburgh Steelers should have done more to address the middle linebacker spot during this offseason, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell has claimed.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a side that have never been able to be consistent over the past decade or so. When they had one of the best offenses in the league led by the ‘Killer Bs’ of Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, their defense often let them down. And vice versa, when their defense has been dominant, leading the league in sacks for five seasons in a row, their offense hasn’t been up to much, largely down to injuries and old age for Roethlisberger, and last year bleeding in a new quarterback in Kenny Pickett.

As things stand, given the makeup of the team, with play makers like T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith at outside linebacker, Cam Heyward on the defensive line and Minkah Fitzpatrick at safety, you would still tend to lean on the defense being the ‘foundation’ of this team for 2023, but there is still one part of the team that needs fixing.

Over the years the Steelers have always had good inside linebackers, from Ryan Shazier and Vince Williams and going further back to include the likes of Larry Foote, James Farrior and LaMarr Woodley. But in the past few seasons, there’s been something of a mismatch of players as they try to fill the hole that Shazier left behind.

Pittsburgh Steelers stuck in mediocrity with the inside linebacker spot

And writing in a column for ESPN, Bill Barnwell raised his concerns with how the team have addressed the spot this offseason, claiming that given how the team have operated in the past, it seems like a bit of an oddity that they didn’t do more in either the draft or free agency:

The inside linebacker cycle churned on. This isn't supposed to happen to the Steelers, and it's a product of one or two moments of awful luck. Ryan Shazier was on his way to becoming the next legendary Pittsburgh linebacker, only to suffer a career-ending neck injury in 2017. The organization traded up in Round 1 to take Devin Bush two years later, but the No. 10 overall pick struggled in coverage even before tearing an ACL.

Pittsburgh went the veteran route without much luck, either. It traded for big-ticket Jags free agent Joe Schobert in 2021. He was cut after one season and replaced by another ex-Jags player in Myles Jack -- but likewise, Jack was one-and-done. Now, the Steelers are back with two more veteran inside linebackers in Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts, who will make a combined $9.5 million this year.

I'm old-fashioned, I guess. Shazier and Bush didn't work out because of injuries -- and trading up in the first round for an inside linebacker isn't a great idea on paper anyway -- but isn't this the NFL equivalent of Linebacker U? The Steelers are impeccable at drafting and developing edge defenders, with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith as the most recent in a series of devastating duos. But this feels like a position they could have addressed in the middle rounds of the draft and put their money toward more significant upgrades elsewhere.

It does seem as if the Steelers are hoping that their ‘big-name players’ (like the ones listed earlier) are going to be the ones to carry the can for this upcoming season and hope that the rest just help things tick over. There’s no doubt that the offense needed to be sorted out, and they addressed that with a new tackle in Broderick Jones and a tight end in Darnell Washington.

But should more attention at the top end have been paid to the other side of the ball? Probably, especially given the instability that the ILB position has thrown up over the years.