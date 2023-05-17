Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky shouldn’t be too worried about his place in the team following the signing of Mason Rudolph, former Steeler Ramon Foster has claimed.

Having come off a year in which he was the backup for the Buffalo Bills having been a regular starter for the Chicago Bears, this was meant to be the year that he re-established himself as a franchise quarterback in the league. But Mitch Trubisky’s 2022 didn’t go the way that he was probably hoping it would do when he signed for the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason.

Things didn’t look great for him when the team drafted Kenny Pickett in the 1st round of the draft, as it essentially put a ticking clock on his career in the Steel City, but just how long that clock would tick was a mystery. He was meant to be given the whole season with a report before the start of the year claiming that the team planned to redshirt Pickett for the whole season and indeed he did start the season as the team’s first-string quarterback.

However, after struggling at the start of the season, he was benched earlier than might have been expected and only managed to get snaps when Pickett picked up an injury, not giving him much of a chance to showcase his talent and putting his long-term future with the Steelers, and possibly the league, in doubt.

That doubt might have crept up a bit on him in the past 24 hours as the Steelers look as if they are going to re-sign Mason Rudolph, who served as the team’s primary backup for years under Ben Roethlisberger, and might lead the team to trade him away, especially if they need to free up some cap space.

But according to former Steelers guard Ramon Foster, he doesn’t think that the team will be trading him away anytime soon.

Mitch Trubisky staying put with the Pittsburgh Steelers for now?

Speaking on The Ramon Foster Show (starting at 18:08), Foster believed that there wasn’t much trade value in Trubisky right now, and that should be enough to ensure that he stays with the Steelers for the foreseeable future at the very least, even though his departure might free up some cap space:

I don’t think there’s much value there, unless a team is desperate, something like the starter gets injured. There’s not much value there… I don’t see much value in trading him away, for what draft pick are you getting? A seven? It’s not like you’re stressed [in terms of cap space].

I don't see him being a trade value. That's just my personal opinion on that one. Trade for guy that’s a backup already that a team knows you probably need more than you don't, you’ll get a seven, but I'm not in on it, I get the idea of the cap, but they'll make room for that, they always do.

I see him cut as opposed to being traded. If he’s traded that’s a bonus.

Is Mitchell Trubisky really that safe?

Given that cutting Trubisky would save the Steelers around $8m in cap space, if they think that Rudolph would be the better option to backup Pickett, then it certainly would be tempting to move on from him, either through trade or by cutting him.

In reality though, the way the Steelers have handled this kind of indicates what they think about Trubisky and Rudolph. If they though Rudolph was the better option, they would have made these moves a lot sooner in the offseason process and stuck Rudolph at the #2 spot. The fact they didn’t shows that Trubisky will be their #2 and it might take a lot for them to get rid of him, far more than the 7th-round pick that Foster suggests.