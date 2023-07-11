Former Pittsburgh Steeler Ramon Foster has spoken about his desire for a second-year player to take a big leap forward in his production as the team gets ready for training camp.

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers had two pretty big roadblocks that could have turned their season into an absolute disaster. Firstly they had franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retire during the offseason, causing something of a quarterback battle between veteran Mitch Trubisky and 2022 1st-round pick Kenny Pickett. Then during the first game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, star outside linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral that kept him out for seven weeks.

The strain of those two absences showed early on, as they started the 2022 season with a 2-6 record, before turning things around after the bye week to end up with an overall record of 9-8, preserving head coach Mike Tomlin’s streak of having never posted a losing season since taking over in 2007.

Through that rough season though, they were able to keep an eye on young players that are emerging for the future, with one of the bright notes all year coming in the form of rookie wide receiver George Pickens, who continued the Steelers’ impressive run of grabbing weapons outside the first round that turn out to be pretty decent players (after the likes of Juju Smith-Schuster, Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell, Diontae Johson and Chase Claypool to name but a few).

Video: George Pickens puts up an incredible highlight reel during his rookie season for the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Now though, former Steeler Ramon Foster wants him to be able to take his game to the next level.

Pittsburgh Steelers could get a major boost from young George Pickens

Speaking on The Ramon Foster Show starting at (39:16) as part of a discussion on who will be the Steelers’ ‘camp killer’ this year (meaning to perform incredibly well during the upcoming training camp, Foster expressed his desire for it to be Pickens, noting that if he can take a step forward from where he was last year, he would be able to help the rest of the team as well by giving them more opportunities as teams begin to focus more on him:

Truthfully I’m hoping it’s George. There’s so much hype around George Pickens, there just is DK [host Dejan Kovacevic] and I feel like we don’t see route development, which he has, he can run the route tree. He has hands. If we don’t see him getting the ball specifically against the #1 corner… he has to be reported as ‘boy George is doing it again.’

Because if you’re reporting it, and the national outlets too DK are reporting what you said, then guess what? It opens up a lot of stuff for everybody else, Diontae [Johnson] can eat, Allen Robinson eats more, Pat [Freiermuth] eats more because you’ve got George Pickens making these headlines. He has to be the guy this year, that is knocking everybody’s face off when it comes to covering him.

Looking at Pickens’ production last year, if he can become the team’s main threat this year, then Foster is absolutely right that they’ll be able to start to open up the passing lanes for the other players on the team. And with young quarterback Pickett looking to develop as well, giving him easier targets to throw to would certainly be a great way to boost his confidence and take his next step too.