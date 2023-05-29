Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has revealed that he took part in a rather risky pre-game ritual during his days in the National Football League.

Whilst the running back position isn’t as important as it once was decades ago in the National Football League, there are still a number of players who have such an impact on the game that you can’t ignore them or not make them a part of your plan on a weekly basis.

And during the mid-2010’s, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell was certainly one of the men that struck fear into the heart of opposing defenders. In three out of four seasons between 2014 and 2017, he put up more than 1,750 yards both through the air and on the ground as part of the ‘Killer Bs’ side that included quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown.

Video: Le’Veon Bell puts up insane numbers with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017:

A large part of his success came down to his incredible running style, something that people in the NFL hadn’t seen before, and when he got out into the field it would take a high-class defender to bring him down. Although it turns out that ‘high-class’ might have meant something else to him during his playing days.

Le’Veon Bell lighting it up, in a totally different way

Speaking on a recent episode of the ‘Steel Here’ podcast (quoted by ESPN), Bell admitted that his pregame rituals consisted of something more than just a good breakfast and ensuring he was hydrated, as he consumed a rather different kind of substance:

Looking back on this, that's what I did. When I was playing football, I smoked, bro. Even before the games, I'd smoke and I'd go out there and run for 150, two [touchdowns].

Bell’s use of marijuana is well-known, after all he was suspended for his use of it during the preseason on his way to a game, but to admit that he did it before a game kind of takes things to a whole new level.

Bell is still a free agent in the league having last been seen with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, and you imagine that the league, or perhaps some teams, might not take too kindly to something like this coming out, so don’t expect teams to suddenly be rushing to the phone to bring his talent on board after this revelation.