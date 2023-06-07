Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been left in awe as footage of one of their draft picks from this year has emerged on social media.

The Pittsburgh Steelers throughout their history have been built off the back of their defenses, with particular focus on the defensive linemen and edge rushers that are tasked with getting after the opposing quarterback. Whether it be the famous ‘Steel Curtain’ of the 1970s that helped them to four Super Bowls, the likes of Brett Keisel, Aaron Smith, Casey Hampton and James Harrison that held down the fort in the 2000s or the modern guys like Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt.

So you know when you step onto the field as a member of the Steelers and you play that position, you have a lot of expectations on your shoulders, so you need to make sure you put in the effort and make it count, knowing that a level of immortality awaits you if you can play a part in winning them a title.

And 2023 2nd-round pick Keeanu Benton already looks like he’s taking strides to make sure he goes down in history like some of the names mentioned above.

Keeanu Benton is hell-bent on impressing the Pittsburgh Steelers

A 2nd-round pick out of the University of Wisconsin, Benton is certainly a physical presence with a listed frame of 6’4 and 309lbs, which he used to put up 19 tackles for loss and 9 sacks over his college career (via Sports Reference), but don’t let that frame fool you.

As he demonstrated yesterday during the Steelers’ latest OTA session, he possesses a speed that you wouldn’t necessarily associate with a man of his size.

Video: Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Keeanu Benton flashes some speed during OTA workout:

This footage left a number of Steelers fans rather excited when they saw it flash across their timeline, with many of them stunned to see him move that fast:

The Steelers have a number of talented defensive linemen on the roster right now, so he needs to do something to stand out to head coach Mike Tomlin, and if this footage is anything to go by, it seems as though he’s already on the way to doing that.

Now the pressure is on him to keep it up through the rest of OTAs and into minicamp and the rest of preseason to see if he can make his way into the starting lineup when the regular season gets underway.