The Pittsburgh Steelers’ newest signing Patrick Peterson didn’t have the greatest start to life in the Steel City as his comments left a lot of fans angry.

Free agency certainly got off to a wild start yesterday. Even though teams aren’t officially allowed to sign players until Wednesday, there were a number of announcements on Monday afternoon as teams revealed who they have come to terms with ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

One team that wasn’t as busy as others, but still made some big moves in and out were the Pittsburgh Steelers, who lost starting cornerback Cam Sutton as he went and signed with the Detroit Lions, but were quick to replace him as they picked up veteran Patrick Peterson after he had left the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson certainly holds a lot of cachet in the league, having picked up eight Pro Bowl selections and being named to the All-Pro team twice back in 2013 and 2015 whilst also racking up 34 interceptions since he entered the league back in 2011.

But he tried to take that cachet a little bit too far upon the announcement that he was moving to Pittsburgh.

Patrick Peterson (inadvertently) pokes the Pittsburgh Steelers fans

Appearing on the All Things Covered Podcast with former corner for the Steelers Bryant McFadden, Peterson expressed his desire to wear the number 7, the same number that he wore when with the Vikings.

Video: Patrick Peterson talks about his possible new number with the Pittsburgh Steelers:

The last player to wear that number though was quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the man who holds all the records at the position within the organisation and who only retired at the end of the 2021 season, so he is still very much in the recent memories of Steelers fans.

Which is why Peterson came in for a load of criticism from fans on social media when his comments came out:

Patrick Peterson (wisely) takes the message on board

Peterson has since come out and backed down from his request, and tried to ingretiate himself more with his new team by changing his profile picture and background on social media to reflect the team he is going to be playing for.

But this should be a warning to any player that is going through free agency, you need to make sure you do your research on what team you’re going to be playing for, because you don’t want to start off on the wrong foot before you’ve even played a snap for them.