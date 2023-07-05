Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward was far from happy with what he saw from Pro Football Focus on social media, and fans were quick to stick up for him too.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team that are very much on the rise after a torrid start to last season. Having begun the campaign 2-6, due in part to the decision to throw in rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and ‘take his lumps’ in the early stages, they rallied to a strong 7-2 finish after the bye week to at least give fans some hope heading into this upcoming season.

But whilst not everything went right for them in 2022, one thing that certainly did was the performances of defensive lineman Cam Heyward, who is somehow managing to get better with age, as he was named to either of the All-Pro teams three years straight from 2019-2021, and in 2022 managed to put up his second straight season with double-digit sacks, whilst also tying a career high when it comes to quarterback hits, earning him a trip to the Pro Bowl (numbers taken from Pro Football Reference).

However, in the eyes of some, that isn’t quite enough to put him at the very top of the list when it comes to defensive linemen in the National Football League, and he was far from happy about it.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Cam Heyward is one angry man

In a post on social media, in an attempt to try and fill our lives with some form of content as the NFL is officially in a quiet period ahead of the 2023 season, Pro Football Focus asked fans to make up a defensive line of four players but only limited them to a $10 spending limit, with a number of players around the league costing anything from $1 to $5.

The list contained a number of high-profile and dominant players, all of whom you would likely be thrilled to have lining up on your defensive line:

Heyward however, seemed to take a huge issue with only being worth $3 in this scenario, responding to them with some venom on Twitter:

And there were plenty of people on social media who seemed to agree with them, as they responded to Heyward’s message with a mixture of support for the 34-year-old and some other harsh words for the people who came up with the list in the first place:

Looking at the people Heyward was put up against Dexter Lawrence, Quinnen Williams, Aaron Donald and Chris Jones, whilst Heyward has proved himself in the past two years, it’s hard to put him above those four on paper, and so putting him in that category does make some sense.

But you would imagine that this is going to be something that will give Heyward some serious motivation heading into this season, and who knows, his numbers might jump to a point where if they ask the same question next year, they’ll decide to put him in a higher price bracket.