The Pittsburgh Steelers had a good, but far from spectacular 2022 season, and if they’re to improve in 2023, these players are going to have to take a step forward.

Coming into the season with questions surrounding what would happen at quarterback following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, and then losing reigning Defensive Player of the Year in T.J. Watt in Week 1 through injury, the 2022 Steelers might well have been the first in a long time to post a losing record, ending head coach Mike Tomlin’s streak.

But by hook or by crook they managed to get over the line with a 9-8 record. What this means though is that it’s time for them to start looking forward now that their ‘rebuilding’ year is over and they know the roster that they have available to them.

In order to do that though, a number of players are going to have to improve on what they brought to the table last year, and in this article we’re going to look at five players who are going to have to take steps forward in their own production to help the team succeed:

DeMarvin Leal, Defensive Line

A 3rd-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Leal used last year as a year to get himself comfortable in the league but still showed signs of ‘rookieness’ with a real lack of production, but with veteran Cam Heyward entering the final years of high-production, someone is going to need to step up and make an impact off the edge, and it might well be him now that he’s got a year of working with NFL calibre players.

Larry Ogunjobi, Defensive Line

A preseason acquisition from free agency after a stint with the Cleveland Browns, Larry Ogunjobi wasn’t the most productive in getting to the passer, but plugged a hole that the Steelers have needed to fill since Casey Hampton’s departure in the middle of the line to help the run game.

Now though he is going to have to take on a lot more responsibility, same as Leal, especially to prove the Steelers were right to hand him an extension this past offseason.

Jaylen Warren, Running Back

The Steelers’ main running back last season was Najee Harris, the 1st round pick in 2021, and he gave them a lot of good production with another 1,000-yard season, despite carrying a few injuries over the course of the year, but a man who shone in his absence was Jaylen Warren, who in averaging 4.9 yards per carry last season as an undrafted rookie showed he has a place in the team.

With the Steelers making it clear they want to play physical football this year, expect them to run the ball a bit more, and Warren to really come into his own behind an improved offensive line and a year’s worth of experience under his belt.

George Pickens, Wide Receiver

George Pickens had an incredible year as a rookie, pulling off some incredible plays that made you think that he was a veteran in the league with how easy he made some of them look. The issue now, is that other teams will have a year’s worth of tape on him, and he’s going to have to take his game to the next level.

But if he can do that, he is going to be a nightmare for any defender to match up against him and he could very easily become a Pro Bowl calibre player in the years to come.

Kenny Pickett, Quarterback

Kenny Pickett was thrown in at the deep end last season, and had to make his first appearances against the likes of the New York Jets defense, the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles, all on the road. It was no surprise to see that he managed to take his game up a level (and cut down on interceptions) after the bye week when he had more time to work with the starters.

Now he’ll have the whole summer to get to work with the offensive line and his targets, so there really is no excuse for him not to be able to take that next step and prove the Steelers were right to spend a 1st round pick on him.