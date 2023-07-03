The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely going to look at signing someone from the USFL in order to bolster their squad for this upcoming season, former linebacker Vince Williams claims.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team that heading into the 2023 NFL season seems to have a lot in place. On offense they have a newly built offensive line, have their quarterback in place in Kenny Pickett, a very scary-looking wide receiver group and a running back duo in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren that caused a lot of problems down the stretch last season.

On the other side of the ball, they have plenty of playmakers all over the field, Cam Heyward on the defensive line, outside linebackers T.J. Watt & Alex Highsmith, veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson and All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

But one area the team is facing a serious problem in one area, and that’s inside linebacker, a position they haven’t managed to sort out in recent years, with the likes of Devin Bush, Myles Jack, Robert Spillane and Mark Robinson just a selection of names that have tried to anchor the middle of the defense, with a whole new wave trying to fix it in 2023, and former player Vince Williams believes that there is another player out there who will be coming to give them another option.

Pittsburgh Steelers set to experiment with a somewhat familiar face

Taking to social media this weekend during the USFL’s championship game between the Pittsburgh Maulers and the Birmingham Stallions, Williams (who played for the Steelers between 2013 and 2020), believed that the Maulers’ Reuben Foster might well be on his way to Acrisure Stadium in the coming days:

Foster has something of a history in the NFL, having been taken in the 1st round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers before being cut following domestic violence charges and then signing with the then-Washington Redskins in 2018, however a combination of suspensions and injuries meant he never saw the field for them.

His stats in the NFL weren’t great, especially for a first-round pick, but his showing in the USFL might just be what gives him a second chance in the National Football League.

Whether he’ll want to sign right away (he’ll probably need to let his body rest up a bit), or if the Steelers will want to take him on because of his track record in his personal life, we’ll just have to wait and see, but if he can make the impact on the Steelers that he did with the Maulers, then they would be foolish not to at least look at him.