The Pittsburgh Steelers may well be getting back one of their key players from last year in Myles Jack, they might just have to wait a little bit longer before he decides to show up, Ramon Foster has claimed.

Myles Jack has always been something of an afterthought in the NFL since the day he entered the league. He slid down the pecking order during the 2016 NFL Draft, in large part due to doubts over a knee injury that he suffered during his final year in college, and was eventually picked up in the 2nd round with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars weren’t very successful during his time there, and even when they came out of nowhere during the 2017 season with their ‘Sacksonville’ defensive group, he wasn’t the main guy on that team either, with the likes of Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue and Jalen Ramsey getting the majority of the attention, something that has followed with the Pittsburgh Steelers when he signed for them last year.

He was a very important member of the team, leading them in tackles (via Pro Football Reference), but when you’re in a group that contains All-Pros like T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick plus a breakout year from Alex Highsmith, it’s very easy for his contributions to blend into the background.

Jack is currently a free agent having been released by the team this offseason, and whilst they have made some steps to address the spot, such as the signings of Tae Crowder, Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts, you’d imagine that they might want to bring back Jack given the role he played last year.

And former Steeler Ramon Foster believes that he might be interested, but it will only happen on his terms.

Myles Jack isn’t in a rush to get back to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Speaking on The Ramon Foster Show (starting at 45:28) in response to a fan’s question about bringing him back, Foster pointed out that Jack might be interested in returning, but that as a veteran, he would probably hold off on coming back until later in the year so as to not put his body through all the rigours of preseason work:

Here’s the thing, Myles Jack doesn’t have to sign until July. He is a vet in that world now where, why would he go to OTAs (Organised Team Activities) if you know how to pick up a defense? That’s just where he stands when it comes down to his play and his free agency. That’s just the way I look at it.

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers be looking to rush Myles Jack back?

You can certainly see where Foster is coming from with his point, as players get older, they don’t want to have to put in all the work if it’s going to be a strain on them when the season gets busier and more grueling into the winter months, so staying away might just be his ‘ploy’ to make sure that he’s in top condition for the season.

But at the same time you’d imagine that the Steelers (assuming they do want to bring him back) will want him in the building as soon as possible, so that he can get used to working with his new inside linebacker teammates as much as he can so that they don’t get off on the wrong foot when the season starts.

It would also be in their interest to get him before anyone else does, so maybe they can come to an agreement to sign him but allow him to limit himself during OTAs, that way they get the best of both worlds.