Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Joey Porter Jr might struggle to live up to the legacy laid down by his father, former NFL player Shaun Gayle has claimed.

If there was one word you would associate with the Pittsburgh Steelers above all, especially in recent years, it’s family. Whether it be the brother partnerships of the Watts T.J. and Derek, the Heywards of Cam and Connor, the Davis’ Karlos and Khalil and just this offseason adding the Herbigs of Nick and Nate, you’re likely never more than two feet away from a sibling when you walk into the Steelers’ practice facility.

They took that family vibe to another level this year though, as with the first pick in the second round of the draft, they selected Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr, the son of Steelers legend Joey Porter who was part of the team’s run to the Super Bowl in 2005 and put up numbers that made him a legend with the team’s fans, not just for his play but for his mouth as well.

Porter Jr comes into the NFL with a pretty good resumé from college, but given his dad’s legacy with the team, Shaun Gayle, Super Bowl champion with the 1985 Chicago Bears, thinks that he might have a tough time making the step-up to the NFL.

Joey Porter Jr has some big shoes to fill with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Gayle spoke about what Porter Jr would have gone through growing up and why it isn’t necessarily a case that the talent will go through from the father to the son just because they had a great career beforehand:

That's already a liability against him. You know why? Because the expectations are already so high. You think simply because, you change a couple of diapers, you show him what to do growing up, you think he can get to the quarterback and make plays.

It's tough, because I've had other experiences with children of major stars trying to make their way in athletics. And it's a huge hurdle, not saying he can't pull it off, physically he can, but it's going to be a challenge.

Joey Porter’s first hurdle is right out of the gate

A large part of the challenge for Porter is that he is already coming into the league with a bit of a reputation as a good player, that’s why he was selected so high in the draft. If he had been a late-round pick, or even undrafted, then the fans might have been able to cut him some slack as the production might not have been there right away.

But with his draft stock, and the name factor, the pressure to succeed is going to be as high as it possibly can be.