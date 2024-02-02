Highlights Mike Tomlin confirmed he will return as head coach for the final season of his contract with the Steelers.

Steelers hire Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator to build on a strong finish to the season.

Pittsburgh targets Kirk Cousins, Jaylon Johnson, Devin White, and Robert Hunt as potential impactful free agents.

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a frustrating loss in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs after a 3-0 run at the end of the regular season helped them clinch a playoff berth for the third time in four years. Despite the strong push, Pittsburgh was outclassed by the Buffalo Bills in their postseason matchup, losing 31-17 in Buffalo.

Pittsburgh's offseason started with a big question mark in the form of Mike Tomlin. Following the playoff loss, rumors were swirling around Tomlin and the Steelers head coaching job. But almost as soon as the rumors started, Tomlin put them to rest, confirming that he would be back for the final season of his contract in 2024 while hoping to work out a new deal with Pittsburgh.

Looking to the offseason, Pittsburgh managed to fill a void on their coaching staff, bringing on former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator. Despite getting their guy to lead the young offense, the Steelers still have many holes that will need plugging this offseason, not only offensively, but defensively too.

Pittsburgh has already been linked to a number of big-name free agents. These players are true impact starters who could help the Steelers take the next step in 2024. With the free agent market expected to be as loaded as it has ever been this spring, there are several players that the Steelers front office will want to pursue.

Let's check out four free agents that should be on the Steelers' free agency wish list:

Kirk Cousins, QB (Minnesota Vikings)

Pittsburgh lands veteran quarterback to lead young offense

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have been linked to Kirk Cousins for some time, with some reports going as far as naming Pittsburgh as the favorite to land the four-time Pro Bowler.

Cousins' 2023 campaign was cut short by a season-ending Achilles tear, but the Vikings quarterback posted some impressive numbers in limited action. In his eight games, Cousins completed nearly 70% of his passes for 2,331 yards (second at the time of injury) and 18 touchdowns (tied for first) with just five interceptions. He was also top five in passer rating and top 10 in yards per attempt when he went down.

Heading into free agency, Cousins will have a reported price tag of around $45 million per year, fully guaranteed. Normally, the Steelers wouldn't plunge into the free agency pool to solve woes as consequential as those they have at the QB position, but with Omar Khan leading the way in the front office, times could change in Pittsburgh.

If Pittsburgh's rumored interest is true, Cousins could come into a young offense ready to contend with the right quarterback leading the way. The running game will be elite with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren working into Smith's premier rushing schemes, which should open up a lot of space for Cousins to dissect opposing secondaries.

While Smith is known for his prowess in the ground game, he's no slouch when it comes to guiding veteran QBs either: in two years (2019-2020) with Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee, Smith helped him earn his first and only Pro Bowl nod while also posting career highs in completion percentage, passing TDs, yards per attempt, and passer rating. He achieved career lows in interceptions and interception rate under Smith as well.

Cousins offers veteran leadership and playoff experience to a young offense looking for both of those qualities in a signal-caller. The Steelers could find themselves with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL heading into next season if they can win the Cousins sweepstakes.

Jaylon Johnson, CB (Chicago Bears)

Pittsburgh lands top corner to pair with Joey Porter Jr.

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest surprises of 2023 was the rise of Steelers second-round rookie, Joey Porter Jr. In his freshman season, Porter allowed a completion percentage of just 48%, allowing only 449 yards and one touchdown in an impressive rookie campaign that also saw him earn a spot as one of the five finalists for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In their end-of-season rankings, PFF ranked Porter as the 20th-best cornerback in the NFL, not bad for a guy just dipping his toes into pro football's proverbial pool. Coming in second on that list was impending Chicago Bears free agent, Jaylon Johnson.

In his breakout season, Johnson was a top cornerback in the NFL, making his first Pro Bowl team and earning Second-Team All-Pro recognition along the way. On the season, Johnson had four interceptions, allowing a career-best 279 yards and 55% completion percentage.

Jaylon Johnson 2023 CB Ranks Category Johnson Rank Targets 50 T-4th (Fewest) Interceptions 4 T-5th Passer Rating When Targeted 33.3 1st Reception % 50.0 3rd PFF Defense Grade 90.8 1st PFF Coverage Grade 91.0 1st

*State courtesy of PFF

Early in the offseason, rumors have been swirling around Johnson, and rightfully so. Johnson will earn a huge payday from any team that decides to bring him in. Pittsburgh has already been listed as a top landing spot for Johnson and if they somehow hammer out a deal, he could form arguably the best cornerback duo in the NFL alongside Porter. The Steelers could use the help considering they finished 17th in passing defense in 2023.

Devin White, LB (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Steelers reload linebacker room with veteran option

One of Pittsburgh's biggest hardships in 2023 was the losses they suffered in their linebacker room. Pittsburgh brought in Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander as coverage linebackers last offseason, but both were lost to season-ending injuries early in the campaign.

Alexander is likely to hit free agency while Holcomb and run-stopper Elandon Roberts could be retained, but either way, the Steelers need to reload and bring in some fresh blood to the middle of their defense.

Against Buffalo, it was clear that the tackling was not good enough. However, an even bigger issue over the back half of the season without Holcomb and Alexander was the inability of Pittsburgh's reserve linebackers to cover backs and tight ends in the passing game. Adding Devin White could bolster a deep linebacker room for a number of reasons.

White has been key for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading their defense since he was drafted in 2019. The one-time Pro Bowler is coming off of his worst year statistically, totaling a career-low 83 tackles in 14 games for Tampa Bay, which means his price tag could be cheaper than usual when he hits the open market this spring.

Adding a speedy 'backer like White could give Pittsburgh the Ryan Shazier-esque athletic middle linebacker they've been pining for ever since Shazier's tragic career-ending injury in 2017. The Steelers have missed that versatile presence at middle linebacker, not to mention that White brings with him the perfect blend of youth (25 years old) and experience (eight playoff games, Super Bowl win).

Robert Hunt, G (Miami Dolphins)

Pittsburgh bolsters offensive line with top guard in free agency

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers' offensive line was much improved in 2023, with key additions across the board. Though Pittsburgh found more success in the trenches, their offensive line still features several holes that could be filled by the likes of Dolphins guard Robert Hunt.

In his time in Miami, Hunt has been consistent, starting 55 of his 61 contests in his four years in the NFL. Hunt has been one of the most underrated guards in the entire NFL since he was drafted and will have teams lining up for his services in 2024.

Hunt played in 11 games in 2023, 10 of which he started. In 608 snaps, Hunt didn't allow a single sack and was a true anchor in the rushing game. He had the best Pass-Blocking Efficiency rating among guards, according to PFF, at 99.2, allowing just one sack and one QB hit all year.

Hunt also had PFF's ninth-best run-blocking grade among guards at 74.7, which is great news for this Steelers team. With run game guru Arthur Smith coming in to helm the offense, he could certainly use a mauler like Hunt to plow the road for Harris and Warren, especially considering Steelers guard James Daniels was one of the worst run-blockers at his position in 2023, per PFF.

Reports have yet to link Hunt to the Steelers, but Pittsburgh proved their willingness to spend on offensive linemen last offseason with the key addition of Isaac Seumalo in free agency.

Replacing Daniels with Hunt would be a key move that would create a truly frightening guard duo at the heart of the Steelers' o-line with 6'6", 330-pound Hunt and the 6'4", 303-pound Seumalo flanking the center on either side.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.