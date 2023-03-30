Free agent edge rusher Bud Dupree has given a pretty big hint as to where he might be playing next season following his release by the Tennessee Titans.

Bud Dupree is a player who can count himself as rather unfortunate over the past few years, as he was showing the potential to be among the best in the game at his position, only to have injuries come and de-rail him from becoming exactly that.

After a few years of middle-of-the-road numbers with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he finally began to burst onto the scene in the 2019 season with 11.5 sacks, 68 total tackles and 4 forced fumbles. He looked on course to have just as productive a season in 2020, only for an ACL injury to stop him short.

Since then he hasn’t been able to get back to that level, and whilst with the Tennessee Titans has suffered a few more injuries that were clearly too much doe them to overlook as they decided to release him this past offseason, and now he’s on the lookout for a new team.

Bud Dupree set to go back to his old stomping ground?

Whilst there hasn’t been much talk about teams that are looking to bring him in, there have been reports that the Steelers are interested in bringing him back on board this summer, providing that the conditions are right, and it seems as though that interest might be mutual as he posted a video on his Instagram story that showed him back in the Steel City.

Video: Bud Dupree posts teasing footage on social media:

Can the Steelers make it work with Bud Dupree?

The thing about bringing in Dupree, is that the Steelers won’t need to ask him to do much, because his injuries have perhaps ended his chances of being an every-down edge rusher. But given the Steelers have two talented men in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith already in those slots, he can still provide them with a very healthy rotation option.

His numbers last years showed that he can still give you something, and if the Steelers want to get the best out of all three men, then working them in during a rotation could be the best way to do it, so that they’re 100% healthy and energetic on every play and can bring terror to the opposing line.