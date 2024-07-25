Highlights The Steelers made wholesale changes after another season ended in a comprehensive loss in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The Steelers' passing offense was one of the worst in the league in 2023, and GM Omar Khan brought in several potential new starters at quarterback.

The Steelers still have one of the most talented defenses in the NFL and will only get better after the addition of Patrick Queen.

Despite a deeply unimpressive offense and a tricky schedule, the Pittsburgh Steelers somehow won 10 games last season and snuck into the playoffs as the seventh seed, where they were promptly dispatched by the Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers haven't looked like they are seriously contending for the AFC title since Ben Roethlisberger's heyday, but have been good enough that they've never been able to draft one of the top quarterbacks, and they're stuck in NFL purgatory.

Good enough to sustain head coach Mike Tomlin's 17-season streak of never having a losing season, but not good enough to challenge for anything. They have allocated the least cap to their offense in the league, which shows.

Steelers GM Omar Khan didn't rest on his laurels this offseason, however, overhauling several parts of the roster in an attempt to give the Steelers their first above-average offense since 2018.

We'll look at how the Steelers roster is shaping up heading into the 2024 season, what the major moves were, and what positional battles are forming in training camp.

Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Depth Chart

Skill positions and offensive line

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers' offense was one of the worst in the league in 2023. It finished 28th in points scored and 25th in yards gained. Their passing offense was particularly woeful, finishing 25th in passing yards and 30th in passing touchdowns. Only two players finished with more than 400 receiving yards, one of which, Diontae Johnson, departed the team this offseason.

Khan acted decisively, completely overhauling the quarterback room. None of the three quarterbacks who started for the Steelers last season are still on the team and have been replaced by two starting quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. While it's likely that the starting role is Wilson's, Fields has made it clear he views it as a contest rather than a foregone conclusion.

Whichever signal-caller wins the starting job, they'll be inheriting a much-changed offense. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has historically constructed offenses with plenty of play-action, heavy personnel, and running on first down. While Smith struggled at times as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, he's got a track record of coaching good offenses and was an underrated hire.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: As offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, Arthur Smith oversaw a top three rushing offense in both 2019 and 2020. In 2020, the Titans' offense was the 2nd most efficient in the league. Smith also got the best out of Ryan Tannehill, who in 2019 won Comeback Player of the Year, and made his only Pro Bowl appearance.

There's been an overhaul in personnel, and several positional battles are heading into training camp.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Offense Position Starter 2nd String 3rd String 4th String QB Russell Wilson Justin Fields Kyle Allen John Rhys Plumlee RB Najee Harris Jaylen Warren Cordarrelle Patterson La'Mical Perine WR George Pickens Marquez Callaway Dez Fitzpatrick WR Van Jefferson Scotty Miller Quez Watkins Jaray Jenkins WR Roman Wilson Calvin Austin III Duece Watts Jacob Copeland TE Pat Freiermuth Darnell Washingon Connor Heyward MyCole Pruitt FB Jack Colletto LT Broderick Jones Dan Moore Jr Devery Hamilton LG Isaac Seumalo Mason McCormick Joey Fisher C Zach Frazier Nate Herbig Ryan McCollum RG James Daniels Spencer Anderson Anderson Hardy RT Troy Fautanu Dylan Cook Tyler Beach

Skill Positions

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Khan has revamped the wide receiver corps, and it's unclear what the hierarchy will be behind George Pickens. Pickens broke out in 2023, recording 63 receptions, 1,140 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns. He led the team in yards per reception (18.1) and made several highlight-reel catches.

One of Roman Wilson or Calvin Austin III will likely start at slot receiver, but after that, several veterans are competing for the WR3 spot, and it's not a particularly exciting list. Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, Marquez Callaway and Quez Watkins will all be looking to impress in training camp, despite none recording more than 210 receiving yards in 2023. Jefferson is the likeliest to start, but expect the Steelers to be active in the trade market.

The Steelers have more strength in depth at running back and expect Smith to lean in more to the run game in 2024. Three-year starter Najee Harris could be in for a positional battle with the more efficient Jaylen Warren, while Smith favorite Cordarrelle Patterson will get plenty of touches throughout the season. It'll likely be a committee in the backfield, especially since Harris' production has decreased every year since his rookie year in 2021.

Offensive Line

Khan invested significant resources into the Steelers offensive line ahead of the 2024 season, taking a lineman in the first and second rounds of the draft, a year after drafting tackle Broderick Jones in the first round.

The overhaul has created several positional battles. Both starting guards from 2023, Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels, are set to start again in 2024 after providing competence at the position, but every other position is up in the air. Second-round pick Zach Frazier will be battling rotational guard Nate Herbig for the center position, while three players will compete for the two tackle spots.

Both first-round pick Troy Fautanu and Jones predominately played left tackle in college, and one will have to play right tackle. The presence of Dan Moore Jr. complicates matters further. Moore's reliable play at left tackle last year meant the Steelers started Jones at right tackle, and there may be reluctance on Tomlin's part to tinker further. Fautanu may have to wait before he gets to start.

Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Depth Chart

Front seven and secondary

Credit: Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Steelers have the most expensive defense in the NFL based on cap hits, but it often failed to match expectations in 2023. They allowed the sixth-fewest points but the 12th-most yards. Several key players had down years, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.

Fortunately, former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt looked like his former self after enduring an injury-plagued 2022 season and heads into the 2023 season looking like a candidate for DPOY again. Linebacker Alex Highsmith was a capable running mate, and the two should continue terrorizing offensive tackles. Despite a down year, the Steelers still finished with 47 sacks, which was good for joint 11th in the league.

The Steelers have reinforced the defense around their strong outside linebacker corps, and have the potential to be one of the best defenses in the league.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Defense Position Starter 2nd String 3rd String 4th String DE Larry Ogunjobi Isaiahh Loudermilk DeMarvin Leal Willington Previlon NT Keeanu Benton Motravius Adams Breiden Fehoko Jonathan Marshall DE Cameron Heyward Dean Lowry Logan Lee Jacob Slade LOLB T.J. Watt Jeremiah Moon Julius Welschof LILB Elandon Roberts Cole Holcomb Mark Robinson Tyler Matakevich RILB Patrick Queen Payton Wilson Kyron Johnson Tyler Murray ROLB Alex Highsmith Nick Herbig Jacoby Windmon LCB Joey Porter Jr. Cameron Sutton Darius Rush Thomas Graham Jr. SS DeShon Elliott Miles Killebrew Ryan Watts FS Minkah Fitzpatrick Damontae Kazee Nathan Meadors RCB Donte Jackson Core Trice Jr. Anthony Averett Kalon Barnes NB Josiah Scott Grayland Arnold

Front Seven

The Steelers' front seven remains mostly unchanged from 2023. Khan signed former Baltimore Raven Patrick Queen to a three-year, $41 million contract. The former first-round pick has improved year after year, and was named to Second-team All-Pro last year after recording a career-high 133 tackles, six passes defensed, six quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss.

Aside from Queen, all the projected starters started for the Steelers last year. The only potential change could be at the other inside linebacker spot, where third-round pick Payton Wilson will push Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts for snaps. Holcomb is still rehabbing a knee injury and may not be ready for the start of the season, so there may be a training camp battle between Roberts and Wilson. Wilson is very talented but injury-prone, and he could be a real steal if he stays healthy.

Secondary

There's been more turnover in the secondary. Patrick Peterson, Keanu Neal and Levi Wallace all departed in free agency and have been replaced by free agents DeShon Elliott, Donte Jackson and Cameron Sutton.

Expect a positional battle between Jackson and Sutton over who will replace Peterson, although Sutton is suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Darius Rush, Cory Trice Jr and Anthony Averett could also threaten Jackson's starting spot, but they have far less pedigree than Jackson.

Special Teams

Kickers, punters & returners

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The addition of Patterson is likely more important for the Steelers' special teams than the Steelers' offense. In his career, Patterson has a league-record nine kickoff return touchdowns and has been named to six All-Pro teams as a kick returner. He should benefit from the new kickoff rules, which could be a vital addition.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Special Teams Position Starter 2nd String K Chris Boswell Matthew Wright P Cameron Johnston KR Cordarrelle Patterson Quez Watkins PR Calvin Austin III Cordarrelle Patterson LS Christian Kuntz

The new kickoff rules also call for two players to align in the 'landing zone', and Austin III may return kicks alongside Patterson. Watkins has more experience as a kick returner, but Austin III has flashed big-play ability as a punt returner. It's not clear yet who'll accompany Patterson.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.