The Pittsburgh Steelers have provided a pretty important update toboth the short and long-term future of quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Having come off a year in which he was the backup for the Buffalo Bills having been a regular starter for the Chicago Bears, this was meant to be the year that he re-established himself as a franchise quarterback in the league. But Mitch Trubisky’s 2022 didn’t go the way that he was probably hoping it would do when he signed for the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason.

Things didn’t look great for him when the team drafted Kenny Pickett in the 1st round of the draft, as it essentially put a ticking clock on his career in the Steel City, but just how long that clock would tick was a mystery. He was meant to be given the whole season with a report before the start of the year claiming that the team planned to redshirt Pickett for the whole season and indeed he did start the season as the team’s first-string quarterback.

However, after struggling at the start of the season, he was benched earlier than might have been expected and only managed to get snaps when Pickett picked up an injury, not giving him much of a chance to showcase his talent and putting his long-term future with the Steelers, and possibly the league, in doubt.

Pittsburgh Steelers still scheming something up with Mitch Trubisky?

Trubisky is under contract for the upcoming season, but recent reports have suggested that there might need to be a little bit of rejigging going on if they are to keep hold of him for this season as they look to pay not only him, but some of the talented players on the roster, mist notably young outside linebacker Alex Highsmith.

But according to Steelers GM Omar Khan, Trubisky shouldn’t really be having any fear at all about his long-term future, as he seems to be impressed enough where he can see Trubisky staying not just for this year, but possibly even beyond that:

Given the development that Pickett showed in the latter part of the year, it’s unlikely that he’s going to lose his starting place, so Trubisky will have to settle for a backup spot, but will Trubisky be happy with that moving forward or will he want to prove himself to be a starter again?

So he’s going to have to gamble on what looks like a pretty secure future in Pittsburgh, or gamble that he might find something elsewhere.