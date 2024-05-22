Highlights The NFL Draft has rotated through various cities since moving from New York in 2015.

Pittsburgh will host the 2026 NFL Draft, following Green Bay's hosting in 2025.

The Steelers seek to celebrate Pittsburgh's football history during the event.

The NFL Draft has become one of the biggest events on the NFL calendar in recent years, and teams have begun fighting for the opportunity to host the event.

Originally, from the mid-1930s to the mid-1960s, the draft was held in various cities that were home to NFL franchises. Then, the draft was moved to New York City for 50 years - from 1965 to 2014 - at various venues including Radio City Music Hall and the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Since 2015, Chicago (twice), Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Kansas City and Detroit have played host to the annual event. Next year, in 2025, Green Bay will be the home of the NFL Draft.

Now, the NFL has officially announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the city of Pittsburgh at large, will host the draft in 2026. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed excitement about Pittsburgh in his announcement of the event:

"The NFL Draft is one of the biggest, most-anticipated sporting events of the year, and we're thrilled to partner with the Pittsburgh Steelers and VisitPITTSBURGH for our 2026 event. We have a unique opportunity to spotlight this wonderful community on a global stage, benefiting Pittsburgh's economy and entertaining football fans from all markets. We know this pride of Pennsylvania will shine bright in 2026."

Recent reports stated that Pittsburgh and Denver were the finalists for the 2026 event, while also noting the loser could be awarded the 2027 draft if no other formal bids were submitted. Charlotte has expressed interest in hosting the NFL Draft at some point, though it's unknown if they've made an official offer.

Related Two Cities in The Running To Host 2026 and 2027 NFL Drafts With the 2025 NFL Draft already slated for Lambeau Field, an announcement on the 2026 and 2027 draft host cities can come this week.

2024 was the 50-year anniversary of the "greatest draft class" of all time

Getty Images

As an organization, the Steelers have long been synonymous with "good drafting", so it's fitting that Pittsburgh will play host to the event that keeps them competitive and relevant in the modern NFL zeitgeist.

During the 1974 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted WR Lynn Swann in Round 1, LB Jack Lambert in Round 2, WR John Stallworth in Round 4, and C Mike Webster in Round 5, and they also signed S Donnie Shell as an undrafted free agent. All five players were eventually inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Though it may be stating the obvious, the 1974 Steelers remain the only team in NFL history to select four Hall of Fame players in one single draft.

Steelers' owner Art Rooney II said that the city and team, who just celebrated the 50-year anniversary of that legendary draft class, want to use the 2026 NFL Draft to celebrate the city of Pittsburgh and its ties to the annals of NFL history.

"The roots of pro football really are deep in our region, and so we plan to celebrate, really, the history of football: the Dan Marinos, the Joe Montanas that came from our area. We think it'll be the largest visitor event in the history of Pittsburgh, hosting hundreds of thousands of people and, really, football fans from all over the country -- certainly Steelers Nation from all over the country."

According to the NFL, since 2015, more than 3 million fans across the country have attended Draft festivities in person. This year's draft also garnered more than 53.6 million total viewers on television over the three-day span.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2024 NFL Draft, hosted by the city of Detroit, set a record for attendance at a live sporting event, bringing in more than 775,000 fans across the three-day event.

Though final details have yet to be sorted out, the draft stage will be held at Accrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field). Other NFL Draft-adjacent events and attractions will take place at Point State Park in downtown Pittsburgh.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay on April 24-26, 2025. It is expected that the 2026 NFL Draft will start on Thursday, April 23, 2026 and conclude on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Source: NFL/Pittsburgh Steelers