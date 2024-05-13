Highlights Troy Fautanu at 20th overall bolstered the Steelers' offensive line, providing a much-needed upgrade.

Ryan Watts at 195th overall is a developmental pick for the secondary, enhancing versatility and depth.

Roman Wilson at 84th overall was a huge steal, filling a receiver need with elite speed and hands.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had one of the most active offseasons of any team in the NFL, continuosly working to revamp their roster and build a contender after another playoff loss in 2023.

The Steelers have added talent at receiver in free agency and the NFL Draft, bolstered their offensive line with excellent draft picks, and revamped their linebacker core all in the span of one offseason. Pittsburgh also addressed a massive need at quarterback after two lackluster seasons from 2022 first-round pick, Kenny Pickett.

The Steelers came out of the 2024 NFL Draft with one of the best rookie classes in the NFL, filling holes at positions of need while managing to bolster their roster with great picks of value down the board of the draft. Let’s look at Pittsburgh’s best pick, worst pick, and biggest steal from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Best Pick: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

Selected: Round 1 (20th Overall)

Troy Fautanu fell to Pittsburgh at No. 20, giving the Steelers some much-needed help on the offensive line. Fautanu gives the Steelers an upgrade over Dan Moore Jr. and reinforces the team’s tackle spots on the offensive line.

Fautanu set the tone for Pittsburgh’s draft as the first of three offensive linemen selected by the Steelers in the draft. With the potential to anchor Pittsburgh’s offensive line alongside Broderick Jones for years to come, Fautanu projects as the team’s top pick in the draft.

Troy Fautanu Scouting Report

Fautanu was one of the highest touted tackle prospects in this class, with the versatility and frame to move along the offensive line if needed. Fautanu is a Steelers-type of player by every stretch of the imagination due to his tenacity and aggressiveness as a blocker. At 20th overall, Pittsburgh landed a day-one starter and a huge upgrade at tackle.

Worst Pick: Ryan Watts, DB, Texas

Selected: Round 6 (195th Overall)

The Steelers used their final pick to address a big need in the secondary, selecting Ryan Watts with the 195th pick. Watts is a long, physical corner with the frame to move around the secondary as he is developed.

Watts is a developmental pick at this time, but could show long-term upside if he can progress into a starting-caliber cornerback during his time in Pittsburgh. With holes in Pittsburgh’s secondary, Watts could see some action early in his career if he can show out at camp and make the 53-man roster.

Watts being named the worst pick in a stacked Steelers' draft class doesn’t mean he’s a bad player, as he is an exciting prospect coming out of Texas, with plenty of potential to work with going into Pittsburgh.

Ryan Watts Scouting Report

Standing at 6’3", 208 pounds, Watts projects more as a safety than a cornerback and could move into the slot to cover tight ends. Much like Fautanu, Watts is a Steelers-type of prospect, bringing physicality and solid tackling ability to a Pittsburgh secondary that could reap the benefits of his skill set.

The Steelers could use Watts as a Swiss army knife defensively, making him an exciting prospect for fans to watch as training camp approaches.

Biggest Steal: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Selected: Round 3 (84th Overall)

The Steelers landed one of the biggest steals in the draft and filled a huge need at receiver by selecting Roman Wilson with the 84th pick. Mock drafts slated Wilson to go somewhere in the second round, leaving many surprised when he fell to Pittsburgh in the third round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Roman Wilson finished 9th in the FBS in receiving yards in 2023 with 789 yards.

Wilson is a versatile receiver who could step in and fill the void left by Diontae Johnson from day one. With eye-popping speed and a nice catch radius, Wilson going to the Steelers at 84 could end up as one of the best picks of the 2024 NFL Draft. Wilson fits into Pittsburgh's offense as a chess piece in the receiver room and could be an instant impact player.

Most TDs Per Reception Among Power Five WRs in 2023 (PFF) Player TDs/Rec Brendan Rice 0.27 Nic Anderson 0.26 Roman Wilson 0.25 Brian Thomas Jr. 0.25 Keon Coleman 0.22

Receiver became a need for Pittsburgh following the Johnson trade and the Steelers were expected to address that need via the trade market. After failing to land a top receiver in Brandon Aiyuk or Tee Higgins, Pittsburgh remained aggressive, ending Wilson's draft fall in the third round.

Roman Wilson Scouting Report

Wilson is a speedster who could split out wide or line up in the slot. With one of the best top gears in the entire draft, Wilson could outrun almost any defender in open space with the quick-twitch ability to shake defenders in the open field. He offers great hands to pair with his elite speed and could prove to be a difference-maker for Pittsburgh’s offense immediately.

