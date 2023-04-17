The Pittsburgh Steelers could, and possibly should, be in position to make a big move on draft day to grab one of the biggest talents available, Peter King has hinted.

The NFL Draft is now officially ‘next week’, with the event kicking off next Thursday in Kansas City as the best talents from the collegiate game gather to hear their name called and told where they will be taking the next steps in their pro football careers.

As always there have been, and likely will be, plenty of twists and turns about who will be drafted where, as well as movement of teams changing their order (as we have already seen with the Carolina Panthers switching with the Chicago Bears to grab the #1 pick).

And Peter King believes that there could be some movement yet to come, with that move coming from one of the biggest names in the NFL trying to make a move for one of the biggest players in this year’s draft process (both literally and figuratively).

Pittsburgh Steelers set to make the biggest splash in the NFL Draft?

Writing in his Football Morning In America column as part of a segment where he discussed “among the things I’m hearing about the top of the 2023 draft”, King claimed that the Pittsburgh Steelers could find themselves making a move up in the draft in order to pick up Georgia prospect Jalen Carter:

Best rumor of the week: Steelers trading up from 17 to nine if Carter’s there. There could not be a more perfect coach for Carter than Mike Tomlin.

Jalen Carter has two visits to top-10 teams left before Wednesday’s deadline for players to make pre-draft visits to teams. That’s what agent Drew Rosenhaus told me Saturday. I’ll tell you the team that is the most perfect fit for Carter in the NFL: the Pittsburgh Steelers, who’d have to trade up from 17 to get him.

Carter came into the process as the best overall prospect in some people’s eyes, but with his off-field concerns combined with a rather poor showing at times in the past few weeks, he could find himself slipping down the draft board of a lot of teams.

Do the Pittsburgh Steelers gamble and pick up the ‘perfect’ Carter?

Given the way that the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin have handled people with off-field problems before, combined with their need to put some meat on the defensive line (something that Carter adds in spades), you can see why King might list the Steelers as the ‘perfect’ team to add someone like Carter as the perfect compliment to interior defensive lineman Cam Heyward who is start to get on a bit.

And with 3 picks inside the top 50 this year (17, 32 and 49), they certainly have the capital in which to make a move like that. The only question is whether they’ll pull the trigger and combine their picks into one for someone like Carter, or keep them spread out in order to address multiple issues on a team that fell short in a lot of areas last year.