Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has admitted that he had to take some rather unusual steps to help get himself ready during his first season in the NFL.

The 2022 NFL season was certainly something of a rocky one for the Pittsburgh Steelers, having had to adjust to something of a culture shock when it was finally announced after the 2021 season that franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was stepping away from the game.

The team brought in veteran Mitch Trubisky, who could have been their man of the future in different circumstances, but once they drafted Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it was only a matter of time before Pickett would be named the starter.

He came in to relieve Trubisky during halftime of their game against the New York Jets in Week 4 and took over starter duties from there where he had a very rough welcome, going 1-3 as a starter and with 2 touchdowns against 5 interceptions (that’s on top of the 3 he threw against the Jets).

Kenny Pickett steers the Pittsburgh Steelers ship around

He was able to turn things around after the bye week though, going 7-1 in complete games as a starter and throwing 5 touchdowns against just 1 interception (all stats from ProFootballReference). Some of that development would have come through familiarity with his teammates, some through natural development of getting used to the league and the obvious one would have been through hard work.

But it seems as though he took that hard work to the extreme during one stretch of the season, and needed to take something extra to help him get through it, as he explained in an interview with Steelers.com:

‘I would be here mighty early. And I left mighty late,’ said Pickett with a smile. ‘Showing up here when it was dark out and leaving when it's dark is a little bit depressing. I was taking some vitamin D for sure.’

Pittsburgh Steelers looking for a great second year from Kenny Pickett

If Pickett can take another step further in his development over this offseason and improve from what he was doing in the second part of the year, then the Steelers really are onto a winner with him at quarterback, especially given the weapons like George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, Diontae Johnson and Najee Harris to work with.

And having just missed out on the playoffs last year by one game, if they’re offence can step up the way their defence did at times last year, then they should be feeling pretty confident in making it back to the postseason.