Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers are a franchise known historically for their tough defenses, but they've also employed some all-time wide receivers

Pittsburgh has been especially good at drafting wide receivers, as all 10 of the guys on this list were drafted by the franchise

The list includes a litany of Pro Bowlers and All-Pros as well as two members of the Pro Football Hall of Famers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traditionally been known for their staunch defenses of the 1970s, 1990s, and 2000s as well as their ability to play smash mouth power-running football. However, the team did have the luxury of employing a Hall of Fame quarterback in Terry Bradshaw in the 1970s and a future Hall of Famer in Ben Roethlisberger from 2004 to 2021.

The Steelers have had several great receivers that helped place Bradshaw in the Hall and will have Roethlisberger there in due time. Here is a look at the top 10 receivers in the illustrious history of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

10 Ray Mathews, 1951-1959

Ray Mathews, drafted in the 1951 NFL Draft, was originally slated to be a running back for the Steelers. However, he changed to the receiver position in 1956 because of his great speed. Mathews was a two-time Pro Bowler in 1952 and 1955, but that award was predominantly for his play at the running back position.

Despite only playing the receiver position for a limited time, Ray Mathews was able to log 230 receptions for 3,919 yards and 34 touchdowns through the air over nine seasons with the franchise during a time when teams did not throw the ball often.

9 Santonio Holmes, 2006-2009

At first glance, it may be unclear of why Santonio Holmes makes the list of top receivers in the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers. But those who watched and remember Super Bowl XLIII will know exactly why the former Ohio State University standout has a special place in Pittsburgh Steelers lore.

That Super Bowl was against the Arizona Cardinals and the Steelers came out on top by a score of 27-23, thanks largely to a historic six-yard touchdown catch by Holmes in the final minute to give the Steelers their record sixth Super Bowl title. For his heroic efforts, he was named MVP of Super Bowl XLIII. Holmes ended his Steelers career with 235 receptions for 3,835 yards and 20 touchdowns.

8 Plaxico Burress, 2000-2004

Standing at 6’5”, Plaxico Burress was a tall target that had enough wiggle to shake by defenders as well. With a 40-yard dash time of 4.59, Burress was considered by many to be the receiver of the future not only for the Steelers but for the entire NFL when he was drafted in 2000.

Plaxico played for the team from 2000 to 2004 and amassed 264 catches for 4,206 yards and 23 touchdowns. His best season with the team was in 2002 when he totaled 78 catches for 1,325 yards and seven touchdowns, including a monstrous 253-yard performance in a tie against the Falcons.

7 Mike Wallace 2009-2012

With a 40-yard dash time of 4.33 seconds, Mike Wallace was a burner that stretched the field for future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers have never had a receiver quite like Wallace, who could break open a game with nothing but his straight line speed. Although Wallace was named to only one Pro Bowl, his presence was felt as opposing NFL defenses had to prepare for him speed each and every week.

Mike Wallace is 10th on the Pittsburgh Steelers all-time receiving list with 4,042 yards receiving yards and also notched 32 receiving touchdowns. Despite the Steelers losing to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV, Wallace showed up in a big way in the big game with nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

6 Buddy Dial (1959-1963)

From 1959 to 1963, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Buddy Dial put up statistics that made him one of the elite receivers of the era. He was named to the All-Pro team once and named to the Pro Bowl twice. During his tenure with the Steelers, Dial had 219 catches for 4,723 yards and 42 touchdowns.

These were all franchise records at the time that he departed the Steelers. Dial was also the first receiver in Steelers history to have over 1,000 yards receiving in a season (he did it twice) while also setting a franchise record with 11 straight games with a touchdown. His career mark of 20.8 yards per catch also puts him second on the NFL's all-time list.

5 Louis Lipps (1984-1991)

There was a moment in time where the Pittsburgh Steelers were somewhat forgotten. They were the team of the decade of the 1970s, and they had a resurgence in the 1990s under head coach Bill Cowher. But the 1980s were the lost tapes for the club and perhaps this is the reason why receiver Louis Lipps gets overlooked as one of the best receivers in the history of the franchise.

During his tenure, Lipps was a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler. He was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1984 after a season with 45 receptions for 860 yards, nine receiving touchdowns, and a punt return touchdown. He ended his Steelers career with 358 receptions for 6,018 yards and 39 receiving touchdowns.

4 Lynn Swann (1974-1982)

In the 1974 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted two future Hall of Fame receivers and one of them was the great Lynn Swann. Some would say that number 88 for the Pittsburgh Steelers teams of the 1970s was a graceful dancer posing as a Hall of Fame receiver. Swann began taking ballet dance classes in the fourth grade at the discretion of his mother and the decision panned out, as his graceful acrobatics were a major component to winning four Super Bowls.

Swann was named the MVP of Super Bowl X after catching four passes for 161 yards (NFL record at the time) and a touchdown. During that game, Swann had one of the most iconic catches in NFL history by out-leaping a Cowboys defender to catch a 53-yard pass from Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

Swann was the first receiver to ever earn MVP honors in a Super Bowl and was named to the All-Pro team and the Pro Bowl three times apiece. He ended his career, entirely with the Steelers, with 5,462 yards, 336 receptions, and 51 touchdowns.

3 John Stallworth (1974-1987)

Hall of Fame receiver John Stallworth played alongside Swann for nine seasons and his stellar play at the position is part of the reason for the success of the Steelers' dynasty of the 1970s. Stallworth won four Super Bowls and at the time of his retirement in 1987, his 8,723 yards, 537 receptions, and 63 receiving touchdowns were all franchise records.

He was named to two All-Pro teams and earned three Pro Bowl nods. Stallworth was also named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1984. He played a key role in the Steelers’ last two Super Bowl wins, including a 75-yard touchdown in Super Bowl XIII to help the Steelers defeat the Dallas Cowboys, and a legendary 73-yard score the next year to beat the Rams in the Super Bowl.

2 Antonio Brown (2010-2018)

Love him or hate him, Antonio Brown was arguably the best receiver in the NFL during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. With a quick first step, lots of twitch to get separation from defenders, and hands that held on to nearly every pass thrown his way, AB was a nightmare to game plan against and a joy to watch for Steelers fans.

Brown was named to six All-Pro teams and seven Pro Bowls. He led the league in receptions in 2014 and 2015, in receiving yards in 2014 and 2017, and in receiving touchdowns in 2018. Brown is second on the Steelers all-time receiving yards list with 11,207 and also ranks second in receptions and touchdowns with 837 and 74, respectively.

He has the fifth-most receiving yards all-time in a single-season (1,834) and his four-year stretch from 2014 to 2017 was the most productive of all-time by any receiver with 472 receptions for 6,349 yards and 44 touchdowns. His 284 yards against the Raiders in a 2015 game also represent a franchise record.

Unfortunately, Brown’s tenure with the Steelers did not end well. But that can’t take away from his production on the field as many consider him to be one of the greatest receivers of his generation.

1 Hines Ward (1998-2011)

Hines Ward is the all-time franchise leader in yards with 12,083, receptions with 1,000, and receiving touchdowns with 85. He is a three-time All-Pro and was named to four Pro Bowls during his tenure with the team. Ward won two Super Bowls with the Steelers and was named the MVP of Super Bowl XL.

Perhaps more important than any tangible feat or statistic, Ward was symbolic of the toughness of the Steelers. He was always tough to bring down and he is widely regarded as the best blocking receiver to ever lace 'em up in the league. During a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2008, Ward de-cleated Bengals linebacker Keith Rivers with a legal block that was so explosive it broke Rivers' jaw. Hines Ward is the epitome of what being a Pittsburgh Steeler is all about.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

