One week after being named the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback for Week 1, Russell Wilson aggravated his calf injury. Wilson’s status for Pittsburgh’s opening week contest against the Atlanta Falcons is now in doubt, and the Steelers’ quarterback controversy has been reignited. If Wilson’s calf issue lingers throughout the season, it could change Pittsburgh’s approach to its quarterback situation.

Health Used to Be One of Russell Wilson’s Strengths

Wilson was nearly indestructible early on in his career

Wilson’s injury in itself may seem fairly minor, but it signifies something far more salient. The man who was once among the most durable and reliable players in the league is beginning to slow down. After years of impeccable health, injuries have begun to pile up. Since the 2021 season, Wilson has suffered a finger fracture, a shoulder injury, a hamstring tear, a concussion, a knee strain, and now a calf injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Russell Wilson started 165 consecutive games from 2012 to 2021, the sixth-longest streak of any quarterback in league history.

The soon-to-be 36-year-old may not be able to handle the wear and tear of a 17-game season the way he could just 10 years ago. As time goes on, players generally become more susceptible to injury. This is a troublesome development for Wilson, who is now one of the oldest quarterbacks in the league.

Wilson Isn't the Type of Quarterback That Can Play Through Injuries

Wilson's mobility is essential to his game

Of course, a game as physically punishing as football requires some perseverance. It’s nearly impossible for a player to withstand weeks of high-speed collisions without having some ailments to show for it. However, not every player is equally equipped to play through injuries. Tom Brady played the entire 2020 season on a fully torn MCL and led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory. This wasn’t only possible because of Brady’s fortitude and competitiveness, but also his playing style.

Brady was famously immobile and possessed little, if any, scrambling ability. A torn MCL, while painful, didn’t take away from his greatest strengths of accuracy, decision-making, and processing. Wilson, on the other hand, is a completely different archetype. He uses his scrambling to set up much of his passing game, making a lower-body injury a major impediment.

If Wilson isn’t comfortable extending plays, he loses what remains one of his greatest strengths as a player. Additionally, playing through the injury will slow the healing process and increase the likelihood of aggravation.

Wilson and Justin Fields were close enough in performance a season ago that it felt like the Steelers’ quarterback battle could go either way. Even when Wilson was eventually named the Week 1 starter, the possibility of a mid or late-season quarterback change was impossible to ignore.

A healthy Wilson could very well be better than a healthy Fields, but health isn’t always a given. Remember, this isn’t the same guy who made nine Pro Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks . This is the diminished version of a former star who was recently released by the Denver Broncos .

Wilson's Injury Could Make the Steelers' Quarterback Decision Easier

Health could prove to be the point of difference

For the first time since his rookie season, Wilson isn’t the clear-cut QB1. No matter how he handles his calf injury, it plays into Fields' favor. Either he chooses to play while being less than 100%, potentially leading to poor performance, or he sits out and waits to heal, handing over starting duties to a younger and more dynamic athlete.

Six of the Steelers' first nine games come against the Falcons, Denver Broncos , Los Angeles Chargers , Las Vegas Raiders , New York Giants , and Washington Commanders . These are very winnable games and could position the Steelers to make the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers First Five Opponents Week Team 2023 Win % 1 Atlanta Falcons .412 2 Denver Broncos .471 3 Los Angeles Chargers .294 4 Indianapolis Colts .529 5 Dallas Cowboys .706

Pittsburgh has too much riding on the first half of the season not to start the players that give it the absolute best chance of winning.

It's hard to envision a world where an injury-ridden Wilson makes the Steelers a better team. They may stick with Wilson for Week 1, but if his calf issues continue to flare up, it will only be a matter of time until Fields gets a chance to start.

