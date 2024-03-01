Highlights Immediate upgrade at QB: Signing Cousins would provide an immediate offensive boost for the Steelers.

Veteran leadership: Cousins can bring essential leadership to a young and in-need Steelers team.

Playoff success: Cousins could be the missing piece the Steelers need to succeed in the postseason.

As the NFL offseason progresses, rumors continue to swirl around the Pittsburgh Steelers and their quarterback situation heading into next season.

Despite the Steelers' reported interest in a Justin Fields trade, the team could look ahead to free agency to address their quarterback situation as talks between Pittsburgh and the Chicago Bears appear to be dying down.

Though Fields is a young, talented option, a number of solid options at quarterback will be free agents this offseason. Among these quarterbacks is the Minnesota Vikings' veteran Kirk Cousins. Though he is on the older side, there are many reasons Cousins could be among the best options for the Steelers next season. Here's why Pittsburgh should look to sign Cousins in free agency:

Immediate upgrade at quarterback for a talented Steelers offense

Cousins would be an upgrade from Kenny Pickett for several reasons

Prior to his season-ending Achilles injury last year, Cousins was one of the best quarterbacks in the league after a hot start through Week 8.

Leading up to his injury, Cousins was second in the NFL in passing yards with 2,331 and passing touchdowns with 18. Despite playing in four fewer games, Cousins still managed more passing yards on the season than Steelers' QB Kenny Pickett.

Kirk Cousins vs Kenny Pickett in 2023 Stat Cousins Pickett Games Played 8 12 Passing Yards 2,331 2,070 Passing TDs 18 6 INTs 5 4 Completion % 69.5 62.0% Passer Rating 103.8 81.4

Cousins' accuracy would be another strength for a Steelers offense featuring Diontae Johnson and George Pickens on the outside with Pat Freiermuth at tight end. In his eight games last season, Cousins completed nearly 70% of his passes, ranking third in the NFL. Adding a quarterback with this level of accuracy would help Pittsburgh's offense after struggling mightily with missed opportunities downfield in the passing game last season.

Adding a veteran presence with this kind of accuracy could clean up a Steelers offense that had its share of problems with miscues and missed opportunities due to lack of experience at the quarterback position.

Stepping into Pittsburgh's offense would offer Cousins an excellent rushing attack with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren as well. Cousins could be the guy to make the most of these weapons and allow a young Pittsburgh offense to take the next step.

A veteran presence to lead on offense and in the locker room

Cousins could be the leader this Steelers offense has been looking for

Dating back to last season, it was clear all of Pittsburgh's locker room leaders were almost entirely defensive or special teams players. Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger called out the Steelers' lack of offensive leadership and accountability on his podcast:

Who is grabbing someone by the face mask and saying, 'That's not what we do.' Is that happening? Yes, you have guys on defense doing it, but you need guys on other sides of the ball doing it.

Pittsburgh's locker room problems appeared out of hand with many calling Mike Tomlin's coaching into question. Multiple players on the offensive side of the ball spoke publicly about the lack of leadership within Pittsburgh's locker room, and it appeared as if Tomlin was losing his team.

Bringing in a quarterback like Cousins could completely flip the script on this narrative. Whether it be the locker room dances or the diamond chains on his neck, Cousins knows how to rally a group together and get his teammates ready to play.

Over the last few seasons, it's seemed like with every Vikings win comes a new video on social media of Cousins dancing and celebrating with his teammates, especially in big moments.

Cousins helped build a culture in Minnesota based on leadership in the locker room and that could easily translate to a Steelers team that appears ready to buy in for a postseason run. Pittsburgh has been lacking leadership since Roethlisberger retired and Cousins could be the veteran presence to bring that leadership back.

Missing piece for Steelers' Super Bowl hopes

Cousins could be what Pittsburgh has missed for postseason success

Over Pittsburgh's last two trips to the postseason, a hindering factor in playoff success has been quarterback play for the Steelers offense.

Pittsburgh's star-studded defense has seen the likes of T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick age before their very eyes. All of the sudden, Watt will turn 30, Fitzpatrick will turn 28 next season, and Pittsburgh's defensive championship window is closing. Over the last three seasons, Pittsburgh's defense has allowed just 18.7 points per game and still has yet to win a playoff game in Watt's career.

Cousins could be the answer. Signing Cousins would maximize Pittsburgh's offensive potential as much as any quarterback they could acquire and could be what this Steelers team as a whole has been missing from achieving success in the postseason, something that was all but a given under the likes of the great Ben Roethlisberger, Hines Ward, and James Harrison-led Steelers teams of the past.

In each of their last two playoff games, Pittsburgh has scored just 21 points and 17 points in two losses. The pieces are there for Pittsburgh's offense and all the team needs is a quarterback to lead the way. Signing Kirk Cousins could do all of that and more for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.