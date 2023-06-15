Pittsburgh Steelers coach Frisman Jackson has outlined some very big expectations for wide receiver George Pickens heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens understandably came into the NFL very much under a lot of people’s radar. Despite being a part of the Georgia Bulldogs side that had just won the College Football Playoff, he wasn’t exactly a standout on the side, both in that year and the years that led up to it.

Pickens’ first two seasons in college football were not the most productive, only able to make 85 catches across his freshman and sophomore years which turned into 1,240 yards and 14 touchdowns, whilst his 3rd and final season was disrupted by an ACL injury that he suffered in the spring, meaning that he could only play 4 games, which meant he could only make 5 catches for 107 yards as the Bulldogs won it all.

But the Steelers took a chance on him in the second round and he certainly repaid their trust, putting up 801 yards and 4 touchdowns (ranking 2nd and 1st on the team respectively), whilst also showing some incredible athleticism and hands along the way, establishing his presence as a name to keep an eye out for the future.

And according to a member of the Steelers coaching staff, the best is certainly yet to come with the 22-year-old.

Pittsburgh Steelers star George Pickens still has more go show us

Speaking to local radio station 93.7 The Fan during the team’s minicamp, wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson spoke about what he expects to see out of Pickens this year:

It has to be a big jump. The onus is on me to have him take that next step. That big jump that we are all searching for and want, he's got to be a great player for us.

Jackson also touched on what Pickens did last year, and he seemed to take an incredibly harsh tone:

For him to play like he played last year, that's a failure on my part. That's a failure on his part. And so he's got to play at a great level. The expectation is for him to play at a great level this year.

Can George Pickens give the Pittsburgh Steelers more?

The Steelers have got a very young offense, led by a fellow second-year player in quarterback Kenny Pickett, but now that they’ll have a full offseason together to work in the offense, rather than being slowly built in last year as they changed quarterback, it’s not unfeasible to think that the offense will pick up a bit this year, and Pickens can get himself even more of the ball.

And if he does, he might well break the 1,000-yard mark, which would certainly be a nice way to continue to establish himself in the league.