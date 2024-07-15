Highlights Super Bowl 43 marked the Steelers' sixth Lombardi Trophy win, setting a league record.

The Immaculate Reception in 1972 secured a Steelers win against the Raiders, marking the beginning of Pittsburgh's dominance.

In the 2015 Wildcard Round, Boswell's game-winning field goal carried Pittsburgh to the next round.

One of the most storied franchises in NFL history, the Pittsburgh Steelers, have had no shortage of iconic games and moments.

From the Steel Curtain of the ‘70s to the Killer B’s of the 2010s, Pittsburgh’s long history includes 32 Pro Football Hall of Famers, 24 Division Titles, six Lombardi Trophies, eight AFC Championships, eight NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, and just three coaches since 1969.

Pittsburgh is in playoff contention nearly every season—they have the longest active streak of .500 seasons (20), an oft-parroted stat at this point—as one of the most competitive franchises in league history and will look to return to the playoffs for the 35th time in their history in 2024, with a much improved roster from last season.

Pittsburgh has seen a number of memorable games, especially in the playoffs. Here, we relive the five most iconic games in Steelers history.

1 Super Bowl 43

February 1, 2009

Pittsburgh’s sixth and latest Super Bowl came following the 2008 season, after they'd completed an epic three-game sweep of the rival Ravens, the third of which came in an action-packed AFC Championship two weeks prior. The matchup with the Arizona Cardinals would go down as one of the greatest of all-time, featuring two top 10 plays in the league's history.

PIT vs. ARI Box Score Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final PIT 3 14 3 7 27 ARI 0 7 0 16 23

The Steelers got out to an early 10–0 lead thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and a strong passing attack. Arizona received the ball early in the second quarter and Warner led an 83-yard touchdown drive, cutting Pittsburgh’s lead to three.

The early scoring didn’t continue, as Pittsburgh and Arizona traded punts before a Roethlisberger interception gave Arizona the ball. With the Cardinals inside the five and looking to take the lead with a touchdown going into the half, the unthinkable occurred in the final seconds.

Warner dropped back with 18 seconds left. Looking across the middle for Anquan Boldin, Warner fired a pass that was plucked out of the air by none other than James Harrison. Harrison, who almost never dropped back in coverage, weaved through Cardinals on an epic, barnstorming 100-yard scamper for a touchdown, resulting in a 17-7 halftime lead for Pittsburgh and an oxygen tank for Harrison.

The second half was highlighted by a 13-point swing, bringing the score to 23-20 for the Cardinals after Larry Fitzgerald, in the midst of the greatest playoff run a receiver has ever had, took a slant 64 yards to the house to give Arizona their first lead with under three minutes remaining.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Larry Fitzgerald's 2008 playoff run is legendary. He put up more yards (546) and more receiving TDs (7) than anyone ever in a single postseason, and his 30 receptions and 21 first downs rank 3rd and 2nd all-time, respectively.

Receiving the ball with 2:47 on the clock in the fourth quarter, Roethlisberger looked to lead a scoring drive to tie the game up or potentially take the lead.

On Arizona’s 46-yard line, Roethlisberger zipped a short pass to Santonio Holmes that the receiver took 40 yards. Looking to Holmes again, Roethlisberger threw an incompletion that sailed right through the wideout's hands.

On 2nd & 6, Roethlisberger, who has since said that he forgot they didn't need a TD, as they were only down a field goal, dropped back once again, looking to Holmes a third time. He fired a bullet to the back right pylon in the midst of three Cardinals defenders.

Dragging his toes, Holmes snatched the ball for a touchdown, securing a 27-23 win and authoring a play that was ranked as the sixth-greatest play ever, and the third-best in the Super Bowl. Holmes would earn Super Bowl MVP honors for his efforts, and deservedly so.

2 1972 Divisional Round

December 23, 1972

Before the Steel Curtain was in full swing, the Steelers were a team on the rise, finishing 11-3 in 1972 after having losing seasons in 12 of the previous 13 campaigns. Terry Bradshaw had not yet broken out, but a rookie tailback was making noise in Pittsburgh’s backfield.

PIT vs. OAK Box Score Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final PIT 0 0 3 10 13 OAK 0 0 0 7 7

Franco Harris rushed for over 1,000 yards in 1972, helping the Steelers to an 11-3 record, along with a Joe Greene-led defense that allowed just 12.5 points per game in the regular season.

Entering the playoffs, Pittsburgh drew a matchup versus the Oakland Raiders, who went 10-3-1 in the regular season on the backs of two young stars, Marv Hubbard and Fred Biletnikoff.

The defense-oriented Wild Card matchup didn’t see its first score until the second half, when Pittsburgh kicked a field goal to take the lead 3-0. The Steelers got in field goal range once again in the fourth quarter, extending their lead to 6-0.

Receiving the ball, the Raiders marched down the field, capping their drive off with a 30-yard touchdown scamper from the great Ken "The Snake" Stabler, who was still relatively unknown at that point.

After getting the ball back, Pittsburgh was facing a turnover on downs on 4th & 10 with just 22 seconds left in the game. Bradshaw dropped back to pass, evading pressure in the process. Rolling to his right, Bradshaw targeted John "Frenchy" Fuqua, who was being covered by Raiders safety Jack Tatum.

As Tatum, arguably the most fearsome player in the league at the time and perhaps ever, rocked Fuqua with a forearm shiver, the ball hit the defender in the back of the head and careened 20 yards away.

Harris, who left the backfield to become an eligible receiver in the midst of Bradshaw’s scrambling, scooped the ball just before it hit the ground and carried it all the way to the end zone for a 60-yard Steelers' touchdown as time expired, in what came to be known as ‘The Immaculate Reception’. Pittsburgh won the game 13-7, and the play was deemed the greatest in NFL history during the league's centennial celebrations in 2019.

3 Super Bowl 13

January 21, 1979

Two of the NFL’s premier teams squared off in Super Bowl 13, as the Steelers looked to win their third Lombardi Trophy in five seasons versus the reigning Super Bowl champion Dallas Cowboys. The pair of teams had combined to win four of the last seven Super Bowls, including their first Super Bowl matchup in 1975, which was won by the Steelers.

PIT vs. DAL Box Score Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final PIT 7 14 0 14 35 DAL 7 7 3 14 31

The Steel Curtain was at the height of its power, allowing just 12.2 points per game in the 1978 season. However, Terry Bradshaw came into his own as a gunslinger for the Steelers, winning league MVP that year with the Hall of Fame duo of Lynn Swann and John Stallworth outside and Harris anchoring the rushing attack.

Dallas had an MVP-caliber quarterback of its own in Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, with two greats and fellow Hall of Famers in Tony Dorsett and Drew Pearson alongside him.

The high-scoring game kicked off with the Steelers drawing first blood on a seven-play touchdown-scoring drive. Down 7-0, Dallas answered in the final seconds of the first quarter, tying the game at 7-7 going into the second quarter.

Suddenly down seven after Dallas’ defense returned a Bradshaw interception for a score, the Steelers quarterback threw a strike to Stallworth for a 75-yard touchdown, tying the game 14-14. Two drives later, the Steelers marched to the end zone once again, taking a 21-14 lead into halftime.

In the middle of the fourth-quarter, Harris scored on a 22-yard rush, extending Pittsburgh’s lead to 11. On the ensuing kickoff, Randy White fumbled, with the Steelers securing possession. On the very next play, Pittsburgh scored again with an 18-yard reception from Swann. The Steelers' 35-17 lead carried them to the win, fending off a Cowboys comeback and going on to win 35-31.

Bradshaw's 318 yards and four TD passes both set Super Bowl records at the time, as were the combined 66 points. The game was also famous for how many stars took the field, as 26 of those men would go on to earn enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

4 2005 Divisional Round

January 15, 2006

By Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis’ final season in 2005, there was only one stop left for ‘The Bus’ to make: the Super Bowl, which just so happened to be hosted in his hometown of Detroit that year.

PIT vs. IND Box Score Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final PIT 14 0 7 0 21 IND 0 3 0 15 18

By the Divisional round, the Steelers appeared to be on that track as they met up with the Indianapolis Colts, led by Peyton Manning and the best offensive machine in recent memory. Following a 14-2 regular season, during which they throttled 26-7, the Colts were heavy favorites to beat Pittsburgh at home in Indy and advance to the AFC Championship game.

Pittsburgh staggered the Colts with two quick scores early, jumping out to a 14-0 lead going into halftime. A quiet third quarter followed before another Steelers touchdown appeared to put the game out of reach entering the fourth quarter. But with the Colts down 21-3 heading into the final frame, mayhem ensued.

Manning made quick work of the Steelers' vaunted defense on the next possession, driving his team to midfield in just over two minutes, at which point he hit tight end Dallas Clark for a 50-yard score. The Steelers then ran it down Indianapolis' throat, squeezing eight minutes off the clock by converting not one, but two separate fourth-and-ones on the drive, though the drive eventually stalled out.

On Indianapolis' next drive, Manning seemingly threw a pick to Troy Polamalu that should have ended the game, but the refs overturned the call after Polamalu rolled on the ground following the catch, knocking it out of his hands momentarily with his own knee, which they claimed made it an incomplete pass. It remains one of the worst officiating blunders in playoff history.

Manning took advantage, as the Colts were back in the end zone four plays later, tacking on a two-point conversion to make it 21-18. Pittsburgh then went three-and-out, giving Manning a chance with about two minutes left. This time, the defense stood firm, sacking Manning twice, including on fourth down, which set the Steelers up at the two-yard-line with 1:20 left and a win all but guaranteed.

Pittsburgh looked to Bettis to run out the clock and send the Steelers to the AFC Championship. On first down, the reliable Bettis made his biggest mistake, as he "attempetd to get skinny" as he later put it, which left the ball out in the open, at which point Colts linebacker Gary Brackett put his hat on it, popping it up perfectly into the path of cornerback Nick Harper, who saw nothing but green grass ahead of him.

In a last ditch effort, second-year quarterback Ben Roethlisberger dove and caught the shoelace of Harper, saving an easy touchdown with one of the most clutch tackles you will ever see.

Pittsburgh’s defense tightened up, forcing Indianapolis to look for a tie with a 46-yard field goal attempt. In a twist of fate, Mike Vanderjagt, who made 92% of his field goals in the regular season, lined up for the boot. Steelers coach Bill Cowher then called a timeout to "ice" the kicker, to which Vanderjagt responded with a point and a smirk.

However, the most accurate kicker in NFL history to that point couldn't have missed it by more, as he pushed the kick way wide right, sending the Steelers to the AFC Championship and an eventual Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl 40.

5 2015 Wildcard Round

January 9, 2016

By 2015, it was a new age for Steelers fans. Long past their last Super Bowl in 2008, Pittsburgh had a new and improved offense built around Roethlisberger with fellow stars in Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell that they called the "Killer B's".

PIT vs. CIN Box Score Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final PIT 0 6 9 3 18 CIN 0 0 0 16 16

Entering the Wild Card, Pittsburgh and the Cincinnati Bengals were each banged up. The Bengals, who went 12-4 in the regular season, were without starting quarterback Andy Dalton, while the Steelers were missing their feature back in Bell and Roethlisberger had departed earlier in the game with an injury.

In a defensive battle, Pittsburgh led 15-0 entering the fourth quarter, with the Bengals eyeing a comeback. Cincinnati then scored 16 straight points, taking a 16-15 lead over the Steelers with under two minutes to play.

Landry Jones took the field once again, but on his first pass, he was picked off by Vontaze Burfict, who returned it inside the Steelers' 30-yard line. Then, the unthinkable happened, as Bengals back Jeremy Hill, only needing to run out the clock to get the win, fumbled on first down as Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier went right in and ripped the ball from his grasp. The fumble was recovered by Pittsburgh, and it was game on.

With 1:23 on the clock, the Steelers got the ball back, and none other than Roethlisberger jogged back onto the field for Pittsburgh’s final drive. The savvy vet diced up Cincinnati’s defense, marching Pittsburgh into Bengals territory with under 30 seconds left after converting on a fourth-and-two.

On 1st & 10, Roethlisberger heaved a pass deep to Brown, which fell incomplete. The official’s whistle blew, and a penalty was called on the play, as Burfict had essentially attempted to decapitate Brown on the play, as it was clear that the receiver had been knocked out cold by the perennial bad boy's hit before he hit the ground.

The penalty resulted in a massive kerfuffle, and in the end, Bengals corner Pacman Jones tacked another 15 yards on for the Steelers after allowing himself to be goaded into picking up an unsportmanlike conduct penalty by fiery Steelers linebacker coach (and former Pro Bowl LB) Joey Porter.

Pittsburgh now had the ball at the Cincinnati 17 with 18 seconds left, sending the honorary member of the Killer B's, kicker Chris Boswell, onto the field to attempt a 35-yard go-ahead field goal.

Calm as can be, Boswell drilled the kick, sending Pittsburgh to the Divisional Round with an 18-16 win and extending Cincinnati's playoff win drought to 25 years. It would eventually reach 30 year before Joe Burrow and company ended the streak in 2021.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.