It is not often that an NFL team is given a gift by another franchise, but on November 1, 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers received quite the present from the Chicago Bears.

That prize came in the form of a second round selection in the 2023 draft, number 32 overall, in exchange for polarizing wideout Chase Claypool.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan, who has been on fire ever since taking over the gig in 2022, took advantage by selecting a future star in Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who was a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist in 2023. Claypool, meanwhile, played in only 10 games across two partial seasons in the Windy City before Chicago dealt him and a seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a sixth-rounder.

While this deal will go down as one of the best trades in Steelers history, it will surely be remembered as one of the biggest blunders in Chicago Bears lore, which is saying something.

A Promising Start for a Talented WR

Claypool burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie in 2020

Coming out of college in 2020, Chase Claypool appeared to be the next big thing...literally. At 6'4" and 238 pounds, the Notre Dame product was seemingly the prototype of what teams wanted from their wide receivers. Then Fighting Irish head coach, Brian Kelly, heaped praise on his wide receiver, courtesy of the South Bend Tribune:

He can come down and block anybody: safeties, rovers, corners, he can mismatch on them. He has great versatility...Everybody's looking for traits, and the physical traits for him are his size and length and catching radius, he can go up and catch the football and create mismatches. (He has) elite traits physically, and then from an excellent standpoint he has an incredible drive and competitiveness in him that separates him amongst many.

The Steelers used their second round selection (49th overall) to bring Claypool to the Steel City, and in his rookie season, he didn't disappoint. He put up 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine TDs through the air, chipping in another two scores on the ground. If it wasn't for Justin Herbert and Justin Jefferson producing all-time rookie campaigns, Claypool could have been in the OROY conversation in 2020.

Claypool was expected to take the next step in year two, but instead, he regressed slightly, catching three fewer passes for 13 fewer yards and seven fewer TDs than in 2020. Still, 860 yards as an NFL sophomore is nothing to scoff at. The Canadian kid was making the Pittsburgh decision makers look good through his first two years, and then, piece by piece, it all began to unravel.

Claypool's Questionable Judgment Affected the Team

The rookie sensation when downhill after his freshman campaign

Toward the end of his second year in Pittsburgh, Chase Claypool's future was beginning to look a little cloudy. While his TikTok dancing videos were distractions in 2020, it was in a 2021 Week 14 contest against the Minnesota Vikings that the talented receiver let his questionable judgment directly affect his team.

Early in the game, coach Mike Tomlin sat him down for sticking his hand in the face of a Vikings cornerback. But the truly gut-wrenching play happened as the Steelers were trying to finish a comeback from a 29-point deficit.

With time preciously ticking off the clock in the final moments of the game, Claypool gained a crucial first down with just 48 seconds left. With no time to waste, he decided to celebrate with his "first down" gesture and then, while a teammate was trying to get the football from him so the referee could set it quickly, the ball got loose.

After Big Ben got the spike off, somehow Claypool seemed to be the most frustrated with the wasted time despite the lion's share of the blame lying at his feet.

When all was said and done, 14 extra seconds were wasted, and the Steelers ran out of time, unable to complete the comeback. This was one of many instances that led to the Steelers pulling the trigger on a mid-season trade in 2022.

Pittsburgh Found a Desperate Trade Partner in Chicago

Bears had one of the least-talented WR corps in the NFL

While the Steelers were trying to find their huckleberry, the Bears were struggling offensively with a talented, second-year quarterback in Justin Fields. At the time, the Bears wide receiver room was one of the worst in recent memory with the likes of Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis, Byron Pringle, and N'Keal Harry all earning playing time. Their top guy, Darnell Mooney, ranked 56th in receiving at the time of the Claypool trade.

Bears 2022 WR Production Player Starts Receptions Receiving Yards TDs Darnell Mooney 12 40 493 2 Equanimeous St. Brown 16 21 323 1 Dante Pettis 7 19 245 3 Chase Claypool 3 14 140 0 Byron Pringle 4 10 135 2 N'Keal Harry 0 7 116 1

First year general manager Ryan Poles had the state of mind to realize that an upgrade was needed, especially while trying to fairly assess the young QB. Poles and Co. had to make something happen for Fields; he took the field weekly behind a poor offensive line and with no receivers who could get open: by the end of the 2022 campaign, Mooney remained the team's leading receiver with a measly 493 yards. Tight end Cole Kmet led all pass-catchers with 544.

Fields was forced to rely on his running ability instead of being able to progress healthily as a quarterback. Timing routes were typically useless because Chicago receivers were often bumped off of their routes, as they struggled mightily against man coverage. When teams played zone against them, Fields usually didn't have the time to pick them apart.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chicago Bears finished 30th in total passing in 2021, and they were even worse in 2022 in the lead up to the Claypool trade: at the time of the deal, they were dead last in passing yards, with just 1,015 yards through eight games. Talk about desperate.

At the halfway point of the 2022 season, the Bears were 3-5 and trending downward. On November 1, Poles pulled the trigger on a trade for Claypool, hoping that a change of scenery would breathe new life into the struggling receiver's career.

The cost was a second round pick that eventually became the 32nd overall (Miami had to forfeit their first round pick due to tampering violations regarding Tom Brady and Sean Payton); though it was a steep price to pay, Poles' intentions were in the correct ones.

Ryan Poles Tried, but Omar Khan Won This Trade

The Claypool deal is one of many impressive moves by the Khan Artist

Poles' act of desperation is understandable, as there weren't many options to add talent to the receiving corps in the middle of the season. For two years, both with a healthy Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Claypool was a solid, productive wide receiver.

Chase Claypool Statistics Year Rec. Yards TD 2020 (Pit) 62 873 9 2021 (Pit) 59 860 2 2022 (Pit) 32 311 1 2022 (Chi) 14 140 0 2023 (Chi) 4 51 1 2023 (Mia) 4 26 0

The Bears were hoping that he would return to that version of himself after a rough start to the 2022 campaign without Big Ben under center, but things went south pretty early. Just eight games into his stay with Chicago, he had a blowup on the sidelines which caused Fields to step in:

I talked to him like, "That’s not going to do anything. That’s not helping anybody. That’s just spreading everybody apart. We need to be here for each other, stick with each other, and fight." Of course, going back on Chase, he’s passionate but just has to learn how to control those emotions and keep it inside and just know what’s going to be best for the team.

After more drama, in the end, Claypool was unloaded for a sixth round pick from the Dolphins in 2025. Poles swung and missed, but the Bears' desperation came at the perfect time for the Steelers, who stole a second round draft pick.

All in all, the Steelers were able to acquire a second-round pick for a guy they drafted in the second round two years earlier that was on a clear downward trajectory, which they turned into a cornerback that looked an awful lot like a Pro Bowl-caliber guy as a rookie.

Meanwhile, the Bears lost a second-rounder and received no boost to their awful passing attack, as they grew weary of Claypool's antics after just 10 games, 18 receptions, 191 yards, and a single score.

Joey Porter Jr., the guy Khan drafted with the Claypool pick, finished tied for fifth in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, and the possibility of pairing JPJ with All-Pro corner Jaylon Johnson, who Chicago just locked up long term, surely keeps Poles up at night.

In the end, the move was made with the right idea in mind; the Steelers were simply able to convince the Bears that Claypool was worth the price of admission. That's what they call 'swindling' in the front office game, and Khan has managed to do it again several times in the years since.

