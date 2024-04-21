Highlights

The Pittsburgh Steelers have kicked their offseason off in aggressive fashion, overhauling their roster on both sides of the ball to add talent and depth offensively and defensively.

So far, Pittsburgh has turned around a lackluster quarterback room, adding Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, and revamped their defense with additions like Patrick Queen and Deshon Elliot. The Steelers have also signed some solid contributors to their receiving core, adding Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins, but suffered a huge blow after trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, giving their offense a sudden need at receiver.

Over the last month or so, Pittsburgh has been linked to numerous receivers in the trade market and could make a move for a veteran wideout prior to the NFL Draft.

Here are four veteran receiver options for Pittsburgh to target in the trade market.

Related NFL Trade Rumors: Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Targets and Candidates Following a 10-7 record and a playoff appearance in 2023, the Steelers may add to their impressive offseason by attacking the trade market.

Brandon Aiyuk

Steelers move on disgruntled 49ers' star wideout

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

In recent weeks, San Francisco 49ers' wideout Brandon Aiyuk has been the most-talked about trade candidate for the Steelers.

Trade rumors have spread over the last few weeks following contract disputes between Aiyuk and the 49ers. Aiyuk has made some cryptic social media posts in regard to contract negotiations and the belief is that San Francisco will move Aiyuk if an extension can’t be reached.

Aiyuk is fresh off of a breakout season in 2023, recording career highs in yards, yards per reception and catch percentage. He has progressed in each season leading up to his All-Pro campaign last year and will look to build on his career year going into 2024.

Brandon Aiyuk Stats Year Receptions Yards Yards Per Reception TDs 2020 60 748 12.5 5 2021 56 826 14.8 5 2022 78 1,015 13.0 8 2023 75 1,342 17.9 7

The Steelers would likely move their 20th pick in the NFL Draft to land Aiyuk, but would form one of the best receiver duos in the NFL, pairing Aiyuk with George Pickens.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk finished the 2023 season ranking 1st in the league in terms of yards per target (10.8) and success rate (64.8%).

Pickens and Aiyuk complement each other well, as Pickens offers more of a vertical threat, while Aiyuk operates primarily as a route running technician. Pittsburgh would likely have to restructure some existing contracts on the books to extend Aiyuk to a long-term deal.

Courtland Sutton

Pittsburgh fills void at WR2 with veteran Broncos' receiver

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Entering OTA’s, Denver Broncos' wideout Courtland Sutton reportedly began a hold out, with many believing he could be on his way out of Denver due to contract disputes.

Sutton is reportedly looking for a new deal after a solid 10-touchdown campaign in 2023, after the team benched Wilson down the stretch of last season amid contract disputes prior to releasing him this offseason.

Courtland Sutton Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards Yards Per Reception TDs 2018 42 704 16.8 4 2019 72 1,112 15.4 6 2020 3 66 22.0 0 2021 58 776 13.4 2 2022 64 829 13.0 2 2023 59 772 13.1 10

Reports indicate that the Broncos do not intend to trade Sutton, but the belief is that the Broncos could move him for an early-round pick in the first or second rounds. The Steelers would likely want to hold onto their 20th pick in a Sutton trade, but could afford to move their second-round pick at No. 51 or their first third-rounder at No. 84.

The Steelers could express interest in Sutton if trade rumors progress, and have the pieces to make a deal work.

Darius Slayton

Steelers trade for Giants' leading receiver

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants' wideout Darius Slayton has also begun a holdout entering voluntary workouts, looking to receive a new deal from the Giants.

Trade rumors started swirling around Slayton and the Giants after the holdout began, as the veteran wideout has had a good track record of attending the team’s offseason voluntary workouts in previous seasons.

Slayton posted solid numbers in 2023, leading the Giants in receiving with 50 receptions for 770 yards and four touchdowns. Slayton would likely have a lower price tag in the trade market than Sutton or Aiyuk, but could still make a solid addition for the Steelers.

Darius Slayton Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards Yards Per Reception TDs 2019 48 740 15.4 8 2020 50 751 15.0 3 2021 26 339 13.0 2 2022 46 724 15.7 2 2023 50 770 15.4 4

Slayton offers a veteran presence to Pittsburgh’s receiver group, while offering a skillset that complements that of Pickens. Something in the ballpark of the team’s 119th pick in the NFL Draft could be enough to land Slayton. Following a trade, the Steelers would have to free up some cap space to extend Slayton, but an extension would likely be cheaper than that of a receiver like Aiyuk.

Tee Higgins

Pittsburgh moves on WR2 from division rival

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to Aiyuk, the receiver most linked to Pittsburgh was Cincinnati Bengals' receiver, Tee Higgins.

Higgins was involved in trade rumors after the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him. After he was tagged, Higgins reportedly requested a trade from Cincinnati, but no deal has been reached to move the wideout thus far.

For the Bengals to move Higgins, Pittsburgh would likely need to put together an enticing trade package centered around their 20th overall pick. On top of a hefty trade price, it is unlikely the Steelers could extend Higgins long-term, but Pittsburgh could make an effort to clear the cap space to at least make an offer.

In 2023, Higgins saw a down year statistically, missing five games because of injury and seeing a drop-off in production alongside Bengals' backup quarterback, Jake Browning. Higgins recorded 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 54.7 yards per game, the lowest marks of his career in each category.

Tee Higgins Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards Yards Per Reception TDs 2020 67 908 13.6 6 2021 74 1,091 14.7 6 2022 74 1,029 13.9 7 2023 42 656 15.6 5

Higgins offers another vertical threat alongside Pickens, playing to Wilson’s strengths as an outside-the-numbers passer. The Steelers could use Higgins as a one-year rental at receiver, or could work to extend him with contract restructuring within the roster.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise