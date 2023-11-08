Highlights The New York Knicks are often linked to trade rumors involving NBA stars like Joel Embiid because they have assets and flexibility for a blockbuster deal.

Despite the rumors, Embiid seems focused on his situation with the Philadelphia 76ers and is pushing his teammates to improve under their new coach.

While the Sixers have been performing well without James Harden, questions remain about Embiid's patience if the team falls short of their championship expectations.

Rightly or wrongly, the New York Knicks seem to figure into the rumors surrounding just about every major NBA star who is or even might find themselves hunting for new digs. Whether you're talking about a pre-Decision LeBron James, a fed-up-with-losing Damian Lillard or Donovan Mitchell being done with Utah, the blogosphere was, at one time or another, abuzz with Knicks-related discussion. The same is true now for Philadelphia 76ers star and reigning league MVP Joel Embiid, whose team has largely struggled to install the proper pieces around him.

And according to former Sixer PJ Tucker – whose Los Angeles Clippers squad just lost to the Knicks 111-97 at Madison Square Garden – Embiid is fully aware of the chatter. “Of course, he hears it,” Tucker said on Nov. 6, via the New York Post. “But you never know with these situations and how it’s going to play out, what guys are thinking, what’s happening behind closed doors. You never know.”

This much is certain – the Knicks are in a better position than most to pounce upon an Embiid deal should the six-time All-Star actually become available.

The Knicks have assets the 76ers may covet in an Embiid trade

For much of the last two decades, the Knicks have lacked the kind of flexibility and pieces requisite for pulling off a massive, blockbuster-type trade. That’s no longer the case with team president Leon Rose having worked diligently to shed bad contracts while re-stocking New York's draft coffers. The Knicks have no less than six first-round selections coming in the next two summers alone.

Meanwhile, youngsters RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes are enticing in a rebuilding scenario and vets Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson represent a nice intersection of on-court skills and the chunk of salaries necessary for matching Embiid-level money in a swap. For the time being, though, Embiid looks to be intent on making the most of his situation in Philly; doing what he can in a post-Ben Simmons, post-James Harden world until Sixers decision-maker Daryl Morey can figure something else out. Or, at the least, that's what it looks like to Tucker.

“Knowing [Embiid], being around him, he’s just pushing those guys to try to make them better,” Tucker said. “Work together and be around each other. They’ve got a new coach [Nick Nurse]. But he’s been around those guys, so they’re going to be a good team.”

Through games played on Monday, Embiid is averaging 32.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.0 blocks per contest. He's also posting an effective field goal percentage of 57.0, a mark that's not dissimilar to his career-best number from last season. In turn, the Sixers have soared sans Harden – they're currently tied with the Boston Celtics for the best record in the Eastern Conference at 5-1. They also rank in the top five of the Association in points per game (121.5), field goal percentage (49.9), as well as three-point conversion rate (39.0).

Still, one can't help but wonder how patient Embiid will be if the club continues to fall short of its lofty expectations. The baller already incited panic in the City of Brotherly Love over the summer when he told LeBron James confidante Maverick Carter the following during an interview at the UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival: "I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes. ... I don't know where that's going to be, whether it's in Philly or anywhere else."

Tucker sheds light on Harden trade

While Harden's fate in Philly was sealed long before he was finally moved to the Clippers in the deal netting Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, KJ Martin and multiple draft picks, the same can't be said of Tucker. As the 38-year-old tells it, he was fine where he was and was surprised to learn that he wouldn't be there any longer. He doesn't believe that Embiid knew that he would be leaving for La La Land with Harden, either.

“I wasn’t expecting to get traded, so I didn’t know. It kind of came out of nowhere,” Tucker said. “And from what I know, he didn’t know either. But you never know with this stuff, man. It’s the NBA. You never know."

Added Tucker: "James’ situation had nothing to do with me. ... As much as I get thrown in it, I’m kind of a casualty in that sense.”

In two appearances with his new team, Tucker has scored just two total points on 0-of-3 shooting from the field.

