When P.J. Tucker was dealt from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers in the James Harden trade, he was expected to provide tough defense and leadership to a team that needed to establish an identity.

In his time with the Clippers so far, the 38-year-old forward is averaging 1.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game. Despite his reputation as a defensive stalwart, he hasn't gotten that many opportunities to prove it.

As a result of his minimized playing time, Tucker has gone on to express his frustration with his role on the team and is in the midst of discussing his future with the Clippers, according to Shams Charania.

Tucker has not played in the last five games, with coach Tyronn Lue opting to keep him out of the lineup and replacing him with rookie Kobe Brown, whose goal is to add youth and athleticism into the lineup.

Lue's decision to remove Tucker from the lineup seems to stem from a series of inconsequential games that saw him log no points in six games. In that same span, he averaged 13.2 minutes and more personal fouls per game (2.3) than anything else.

P.J. Tucker - 2023-24 Statistics Points Per Game 1.2 Rebounds Per Game 2.4 Value Over Replacement Player -0.1 Player Efficiency Rating 5.5

Although Tucker has never really been known for stuffing the stat sheet, he typically has been able to knock down open threes and grab rebounds. The Clippers currently have a capable starting lineup, but their bench still needs a boost. Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell have tried to keep the scoring alive but their lack of forwards behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has created a hole in the lineup that many teams can exploit.

Finding Tucker's place

Trading, waiving, or standing pat

If the Clippers want to find Tucker a new home, it'll be difficult to pull off with another trade. He's currently signed through the rest of the year and holds a player option for $11.5 million that he will surely accept at season's end. A team looking to take him on will either have to send back a heftier deal with more years on it, or the Clippers will have to send what little draft capital they have left.

Despite those question marks, Charania reports that "multiple teams are monitoring the Tucker situation in LA." Although he didn't mention which teams were curious, it wouldn't be a surprise that a team with sufficient offensive firepower might be interested in pulling the trigger for a forward known for his defensive tenacity.

Should they opt to keep Tucker on the roster, they'll need to clearly establish his role and find ways to keep him effective on the court with whatever minutes Lue feels comfortable giving him.