Highlights P.J. Washington has dominated for the Dallas Mavericks in their playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Washington's sharpshooting, three point shooting, and efficient playmaking has been key to the Mavs' success.

Washington's slow start in the playoffs, particularly in round one, turned around dramatically in the Conference Semifinals.

When the Dallas Mavericks traded for P.J. Washington at the 2024 Trade Deadline, they hoped he would be the final piece of their puzzle. They hoped would be the catalyst that would propel the Mavericks into legitimate contention, and so far in the 2024 NBA playoffs, that is exactly what he has done.

The 25-year-old power forward may not have a name that carries the superstar luster that some other names around the league, or even on his own team, do. But what Washington is doing has been a primary reason why the Mavericks are in the position they currently find themselves in.

That position is two games up on the dynamic Oklahoma City Thunder, with a high chance of reaching the Conference Finals for only the second time since they won it all in 2011. The Mavericks are built differently, with superstars Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving leading the charge. But Washington has been the pivotal third man, the backbone support, that has shone so far this playoffs.

Thunder Can’t Contain P.J.

Washington has broken out this playoffs against the Thunder

After dropping the first game of the series, Dallas responded by taking the next two. And the majority of those efforts were thanks to the elite rise of P.J. Washington during this series. Game 2 saw him put up a playoff career-high 29 points, which also included 11 rebounds and four assists. The Mavs would defeat the Thunder by a score of 119-110 in that game, evening up the series.

Washington’s stats would not be as phenomenal in Game 3 as they were in Game 2, but he set the tone for Dallas which was pivotal in their win and first series lead. He put up 27 points, 11 of which came in the first quarter which allowed the Mavericks to set the tone early.

His performance was physical, setting the tone not only with his scoring, but with a lethal dunk on Chet Holmgren via a pass from Irving to start the game.

Washington’s 27 points included five three-pointers, including two critical ones in the third quarter which saw a 10-point Dallas deficit turn into a 16-0 run. That gave the Mavs the permanent lead and eventual 105-101 win.

The Mavericks possess multiple weapons, including the aforementioned Doncic and Irving, who are the most dangerous threats. But when Oklahoma City is geared up to slow those two down, it leaves room for Washington, who dominates from both the paint and the three point range, to cause damage.

Redemption For a Slow Start

Washington started the playoffs off with a slow first round

The dominance of PJ Washington has emerged mostly in this series against the Thunder. In the Mavericks’ first series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Washington posed a threat but was more of a roleplayer than the offensive juggernaut he has become in the current series.

In the Mavericks’ first six games against the Clippers, Washington scored no more than 18 points in a game. His stats were also brought down by an abysmal Game 5 performance, in which he recorded just two points in 30 minutes of play. But his play in the Conference Semifinals against the Thunder has turned him into a legitimate threat.

P.J. Washington – 2023-24 Stats Splits Category Reg. Season (with DAL) First Round Second Round PPG 11.7 10.8 22.0 RPG 5.5 5.3 7.7 APG 2.2 1.0 2.0 FG% 44.7 41.8 54.2 3PT% 35.4 31.3 53.8

Washington went from averaging 10.8 points per game in the first round, to 22.0 points per game in the current round. His rebounds per game have jumped from 5.3 to 7.7 per game, and his assists have also doubled.

As for his shooting, there has been a huge jump, as Washington is shooting 54.2 percent from the field (up from 41.8 percent) as well as an incredible 53.8 from the three point range (up from 31.3 percent).

Of course, the sample size is half the size, with only three games played so far in the second round as opposed to six in the first, but the increase in his play all around is substantial.

Trusting The Process

Dallas traded for Washington at the Trade Deadline, and it has worked out

After being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2019 NBA Draft, he became the star of a lackluster Hornets squad, doing what he could to keep the team relevant. But the pieces around him were not adequate, leading to multiple losing seasons from Charlotte.

The team finally traded him on February 8, 2024, to the Dallas Mavericks, as part of the Trade Deadline. The Mavericks acquired him as they viewed him as a component that could mesh well with their superstars of Doncic and Irving, and though it took some time in this playoffs, he has done just that.

If the Mavs’ top three of Doncic, Irving, and Washington (the latter in particular, as the other two are proven) continue their dominance, it could spell trouble for the Thunder.

A scenario can therefore be envisioned where the Mavericks advance to the Conference Finals despite dropping the first game of the series, and that would be attributed to Washington’s underrated play in the 2024 NBA Playoffs thus far.