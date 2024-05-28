Highlights P.J. Washington has become a crucial player for the Mavericks in both scoring and defense.

Washington's role adjustment since joining the Mavericks has proved pivotal for creating space for his teammates.

Washington's impact on defense has significantly improved the Mavericks' performance, especially in the post-season.

The Dallas Mavericks have a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Western Conference Finals and are looking to keep the momentum going and achieve a series sweep at home with game 4 to come in Dallas.

While much of the spotlight has been on the All-Star backcourt duo Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, league insider Mark Medina has highlighted trade deadline acquisition P.J. Washington as one of the Mavericks’ most impactful players throughout this deep post-season run.

Dallas Taking Timberwolves by Storm

One win away from facing the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals

The Dallas Mavericks are on the precipice of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011, and while basketball is a team game, the 1-2 punch of their All-Star backcourt duo Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving have ensured that they have been on the winning side of closely-contested matches, though it is argued that the supporting cast around them is what has made them up their level even more.

Having jumped out to a 2-0 series lead on the road, they were sure to see that their momentum continued at home, and even when Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards began to get hot, finishing the game with 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, Dončić made his own impact felt too, scoring 33 points and setting the tone on the defensive end of the ball which saw them win 116-107.

Dallas Mavericks - 2023-24 Post-Season Splits Category 2023-24 Post-Season Totals Conference Finals vs. Minnesota Timberwolves PTS 107.4 111.0 OPP PTS 103.9 106.7 ORTG 114.8 118.5 DRTG 111.4 114.3 NRTG 3.5 4.2

Irving would also score 33 points in their game 3 match-up, and has reignited his superstar-level form from years past this season, embracing his role as the 1B superstar to Dončić’s 1A, and showing up when necessary, which has drawn praise from Mavs head coach Jason Kidd.

Now just one win away from a trip to the NBA Finals, the Mavericks aren’t getting too carried away, and are insistent on maintaining the same level of energy and intensity going into game 4, with their ‘0-0’ mentality hoping to secure their spot in the Finals before the Timberwolves can riddle any notion of a comeback.

Washington Has Been the ‘Missing Piece’ to the Mavericks’ Puzzle

Medina argues that Washington’s welcome addition to the roster at the trade deadline completely transformed how the Mavericks have played both offensively and defensively since the second half of the season, recalling a conversation he had with the forward prior to the playoffs, where he was confident in his physicality.

“I've been impressed. He has been the ultimate game changer, and that missing piece that the Mavericks needed on both ends of the floor. What he's done defensively - he can guard one through five, he can play very physically. I remember talking to him at the beginning of the playoffs, he was saying: "I feel like nobody can match me physically", he brings that intensity. Also, he's that reliable additional scoring option and an outside shooter.”

Washington’s Adapted His Role in Dallas

Medina compares Washington’s role in Dallas with that of his former team, the Charlotte Hornets, and details how he has had to adjust his shooting, where is now more accustomed to taking catch-and-shoot shots, as opposed to being a spot up shooter.

This is so that he can help create space for his backcourt teammates, and be an option for them to dish out to on the perimeter.

“We have to keep in mind that when he came from Charlotte, he had a much different role. As a shooter, he was used to being a spot up shooter, and now he is used to having to play catch-and-shoot in the corners. But one of the things that he really prepared himself was making sure that he was giving Luka and Kyrie the proper spacing and knowing how to get open, knowing how to square-up properly so he can quickly release, and he also tries to get aggressive with going downhill. So when you combine all those ingredients, he has able to do it all on both sides of the floor. And frankly, that's what Dallas has needed because they were not a good defensive team.”

Two-Way Excellence

Mavericks’ third-leading scorer, and has third-best DRTG on team (more than 25 mins played)

Throughout the Mavericks’ impressive post-season run as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, P.J. Washington has gone from strength-to-strength, being particularly instrumental on offense as a scorer, whereby he has scored 14.0 points per outing, the third-leading mark behind the two All-Stars, and converted those points on 44.6 percent shooting from the field, and 37.4 percent from behind the three-point line.

Medina alluded to it previously, but throughout this playoff run, the 25-year-old has seen most of his points come from catch-and-shoot situations, where he is averaging 7.4 points on 38.9 percent shooting, significantly up from both his drive points (2.7 PTS on 47.1 FG%), pull-ups (0.7 PTS on 31.3 FG%), and paint touch points (1.3 PTS on 55.6 FG%).

This is vastly different from his scoring output during the regular season when he was with the Hornets, where his scoring was more balanced, with 3.3 of his 13.6 total points being scored on drives at a 46.3 percent shooting clip, 4.9 points being scored via catch-and-shoot at a 34.7 percent efficiency, and 2.7 paint touch points scored at a rate of 70.3 percent.

P.J. Washington - 2023-24 Post-Season Defensive Statistics Category DFGA DFG% DIFF% Overall 17.1 45.7 -4.5 < 6 ft. 7.4 52.3 -11.3 < 10 ft. 8.5 49.6 -10.6 > 15 ft. 6.8 39.2 -1.1

But, it is not just Washington’s scoring ability which has helped the Mavericks during this deep post-season run. He has also helped transcend their defense, with the team having a 111.4 defensive rating across the 2023-24 playoffs.

Washington, in particular, has held his opponents to 48.0 percent two-point scoring from the field, down from 56.0 percent for a percentage points differential of minus-8.0 percent, and a similar trend follows when he is defending from within six feet of the rim, holding his opponents to 52.3 percent shooting efficiency, down from 63.5 percent for a swing of 11.3 percent.

Overall, Washington holds his opponents to 4.5 percent fewer points when he is their primary defender, limiting them to only 45.7 percent from the field, down from 50.2 percent.

As such, it is unquestionable how impactful P.J. Washington has been to the Mavericks on this playoff run, and while his superstar teammates have earned, deservedly so, most of the plaudits, his effort on both sides of the ball cannot be understated, and he will be crucial if the Mavericks are to continue this run with the goal of winning the NBA Championship in their sights.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.