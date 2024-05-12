Highlights The Dallas Mavericks took a 2-1 lead in Game 3 of their Western Conference Semi-Final series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mavericks' forward P.J. Washington has been a revelation for his team in the post-season.

Kyrie Irving said in an interview post-game that Washington's spectacular play brings a calming feeling to a team trying to make a championship run.

The 25-year-old P.J. Washington was traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Dallas Mavericks at the trade deadline this past regular season in order to bolster the roster for a hopeful deep playoff run. The arrival of Washington was paired with center Daniel Gafford's, who landed in Dallas by way of the Washington Wizards.

In Dallas' mind, Gafford would provide shot-blocking on the defensive end with the potential of being the perfect lob threat for their MVP finalist Luka Dončić. Washington was meant to be a good offensive option that Dončić could search for on the wings or in the corners so that he could let a three-pointer fly, or attack a close-out and make an athletic finish at the basket.

As the Mavericks currently find themselves in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, these hopes have turned into reality. Specifically, Washington's incredible impact as a scorer has made all the difference in the Mavericks taking a 2-1 lead on the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Through the first three games of their series against Oklahoma City, Washington has connected on 14 three-pointers while doing his best on defense to guard the likes of another MVP finalist in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as the budding star forward Jalen Williams.

In Games 2 and 3 specifically, Washington was a key component for Dallas walking away with wins in both games. Game 2 saw Washington explode for 29 points, hitting on 7 of his 11 three-point attempts. His ability to catch and shoot as well as attack off the dribble and create his own shot paved the way for Dallas to even up the series after a devastating loss in Game 1.

As Game 3 approached on Saturday night, the Thunder may have been thinking that Washington's hot shooting wouldn't carry over into such a pivotal game, but Washington would again partially put the team on his back, as Dončić didn't look like himself offensively for most of the contest. As Dončić shot just 41.2 percent from the field, Washington put on another masterpiece. 27 more points, five more three-pointers and another win followed for Dallas in Game 3 thanks to their versatile wing.

P.J. Washington vs. OKC - Games 1-3 - 2024 NBA Playoffs Category Stat PPG 22.0 TS% 69.5% 3PT% 57.3% +/- +3

Washington's Scoring Helps to Lessen Load on Irving and Dončić

Irving was happy to share that the forward has played a major role for the Mavericks in the post-season

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Washington's efforts also picked up his All-Star teammate Kyrie Irving, who had been averaging just 17 points in the series against the Thunder. After the conclusion of a hard-fought Game 3 victory, Washington's performance in back-to-back games was the subject of a question Irving received in a post-game interview with ESPN's Katie George.

"It's a peace of mind, I'll tell you that. It's a peace of mind because when we're playing well as a team we're tough to beat."

Washington's wonderful efficiency has been so important to the Mavericks because he's been a reliable option for Dončić and others as the finisher for a drive-and-kick play of which the team's philosophy is built from. The threat of Washington's shot impacted Game 2 and 3 against Oklahoma City because it forced the Thunder's defenders to be worried about a pass to the outside, giving them a reason to guard closer to the three-point line. In turn, this gives Irving and Dončić more room to operate when driving towards the basket.

Usually, the Mavericks' only options as three-point shooters that could stick in the corners have been Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Derrick Jones Jr. and Dante Exum. The only problem is that although they may shoot good percentages for the time being, none of those players except for Hardaway Jr. have ever been known as consistent shooting threats. Washington's efficiency surely won't hold up for too long, but if he remains to be a 40-plus percent three-point shooter, he can continue to give the Thunder fits in this series.

The Mavericks look to take a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, May 13 at 9:30 PM ET from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. National broadcast coverage is provided by TNT/truTV.