Australia kept their Women’s World Cup dreams alive with a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory against France in the quarter-finals.

The Matildas are through to the last four of the prestigious tournament for the first time ever, but it was a hard-fought battle to make history.

Neither France nor Australia could find a breakthrough at Brisbane Stadium, even when the match entered extra-time.

The resulting spot kicks were similarly dramatic, and with each team taking 10 penalties, it was the longest shoot-out in World Cup history, men’s and women’s.

After a number of saves from Australia's goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, Cortnee Vine eventually scored the winning penalty, immediately sprinting off to celebrate with her jubilant teammates.

The revelry was not just restricted to Brisbane. All across the country – whether at sporting venues such as Melbourne Cricket Ground, at a Women’s World Cup fan site, or in their own living rooms – fans were celebrating the historic occasion.

A number of videos of these festivities have been shared across social media, but one in particular has gone viral.

Plane passengers celebrate Australia’s Women’s World Cup win

Australian TV presenter Jacqueline Felgate shared a video of passengers on a plane watching the exciting encounter between the Matildas and Les Bleues.

Nearly every screen is tuned into the match, apart from one person who is watching Lord of the Rings.

Vine steps up to take her penalty, and all of a sudden everyone bursts into cheers as the ball hits the back of the net.

With everyone watching the match with headphones in, the air hostess gets the fright of her life as the plane erupts.

At the time of writing, the video has been shared widely across social media and is nearing 20 million views.

Take a look at the brilliant moment in the clip below.

Women’s World Cup reaches semi-final stage

The Matildas will play England in the semi-finals on Wednesday (August 16) at Stadium Australia.

The Lionesses have reached the Women’s World Cup last four at a third successive tournament, and will be hoping to go one step further and reach the final.

But a talented Australian side will be standing in their way, backed by a passionate home crowd who will pack out the majority of the 83,500-capacity stadium in Sydney.

The victor of Wednesday’s semi-final will play either Sweden or Spain, who meet the previous evening at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Spain are currently enjoying their best ever performance at the Women’s World Cup, while Sweden finished as runners-up in 2003. In fact, none of this year’s semi-finalists have won the competition before.

In general, this year’s tournament is now being considered as one of the most successful Women’s World Cups in history.

The excitement on the pitch has been matched by record attendances in the stands, and fans are waiting with anticipation to find out who emerges as the victor.