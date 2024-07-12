Highlights If England win the Euro 2024 final, they will have an open-top bus parade in London, ending at Buckingham Palace.

The parade route is planned to start at Guildhall, go through Trafalgar Square.

The final will take place in Berlin on July 14th, sith England hoping to defeat Spain and lift the Euros for the first time.

Recent reports have confirmed that Gareth Southgate's England team will be rewarded with an open-top bus parade in London, should they beat Spain in Sunday's showpiece Euro 2024 final. With Buckingham Palace the final destination, the masses will get to take to the streets of the capital to see the Three Lions honoured by the King and the royal family if they claim the trophy for the first time.

England, of course, sealed their place in the Berlin showpiece with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands thanks to Harry Kane's penalty cancelling out Xavi Simons' powerful drive and Ollie Watkins' winner from the bench in the 90th minute. Luis de la Fuente's Spain have been favourites for most of the tournament, and showed how dangerous they are, beating France 2-1 in the last four, as 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal and maestro Dani Olmo worked their magic to overpower Randal Kolo Muani's early opener.

Related Netherlands 1-2 England: Player Ratings and Match Highlights England are through to the final of EURO 2024 thanks to a late winner from Ollie Watkins.

The Potential Route of Champions

Plans have been revealed

While beating Spain is no easy task, England players can look to the potential swathes of cheering people, as the country celebrates its first footballing honour since the near-fabled World Cup 1966 win on home soil. According to the Standard, preparations are at an 'advanced stage' for Gareth Southgate’s squad to be honoured by the King with a win this weekend, and the route is planned to take the squad from Guildhall, in the City of London, to Buckingham Palace via Trafalgar Square on Tuesday, it is understood.

It is rumoured that up to a million fans could line the streets on the day of the parade, as an initial blueprint for two days of celebrations has been drawn up. On Monday, the team would be lined up to meet the newly elected Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer - who is expected to attend the final in Berlin on Sunday - at Downing Street.

After that, a royal reception headed by the president of the Football Association, Prince William, would take place. Tuesday would be a massive public outpouring of delight, starting with a reception at Guildhall, the historic home of the City of London Corporation and Lord Mayor of London, before the parade via Trafalgar Square and The Mall to the palace would round off an iconic day.

Related Ranking the 12 Best England Wins in Euros History England have never won the European Championships, but have had some memorable wins over the years. Let's take a look at the best ones.

England's Sporting Greats Await the Three Lions

Legends could be made in Berlin

While there would be no parade if the team taste defeat on Sunday, that thought is hardly too pressing now, as many have cast their minds back to yesteryear. This potential parade would draw parallels to the England Rugby team's World Cup win in 2003, when they had an honourary route as well as a meeting with the Queen.

Before that, back in 1966, the Queen had of course presented the trophy to captain Bobby Moore at Wembley, before Prime Minister Harold Wilson met with Alf Ramsey's victorious squad, to offer his congratulations. Admittedly a lot more low-key in '66, the players had an official meal at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, west London, before celebrations properly got underway in many of the capital's bars.

Related 10 England Players who Played Non-League Football After Ollie Watkins' Euro heroics capped a superb journey from non-league, he's not the only star to cut his teeth further down the pyramid.

Euro Fever Rife Ahead of Final

Three Lions looking to right the wrongs of Euro 2020

Ahead of Sunday's showpiece at Berlin's Olympiastadion, Euros excitement has reached fever levels, despite Southgate's style of play taking a number of games to the wire in this tournament so far. Apparently, a look at one hotel booking site reflects an increased influx of travellers - with three-quarters of its accommodation booked out practically on the final whistle of the Netherlands game. Remaining options including shared rooms in mixed dormitories were going for more than £100.

Additionally, the chaos has extended back to English shores, as pubs and supermarkets are set to prepare for a bumper weekend. Pubs are hoping for a £48 million boost, with landlords predicting to pour an extra 10 million pints from the pre-match build-up to the final whistle. Even more emphatic, trade body UK Hospitality has said England’s performance in the tournament would see the entire sector benefitting from an overall sales increase of £800 million.

While some supermarkets are shortening opening hours, like Tesco and Sainsbury’s closing their convenience stores in England early on Sunday evening to allow employees to watch the game and Lidl opening an hour later on Monday to let theirs recover, they are still expecting bumper sales. Tesco has said it's launched a “major operation” to make sure stores were fully stocked for the anticipated surge in food and drink for viewing parties.