Earlier this year, Bobby Lashley formed a brand-new stable with the Street Profits who turned heel and aligned with the former WWE Champion. It's the second faction he's led since his return to the company, having previously been the leader of the Hurt Business and while that group did wonders for the likes of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, this new stable has helped both Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins massively.

It's given the tag team a focused direction and breathed life into their characters after a lengthy run as babyfaces. Recently, they added B-Fab to the lineup in a move which should help her career as much as it has their own so far. There's nothing quite as effective as a strong group in professional wrestling and the very best always help the careers of those involved.

As a result, with Lashley recruiting three names already, talk began to circulate about whether or not he'd add another star to the group at some point and who in WWE would benefit from that. One name in particular has been brought up numerous times, but according to recent reports, we shouldn't expect to see them join the team anytime soon.

Odyssey Jones won't be joining Bobby Lashley's faction

Despite currently being away from television with no apparent plans in place for the future, Odyssey Jones reportedly won't be joining Lashley's new faction, despite moving to SmackDown recently. The former NXT man was called up to the main roster earlier this year when he joined Raw during the 2023 WWE Draft.

He has had very little success on the main roster, though, and with a move to SmackDown, many expected he'd eventually join forces with Lashley and his team. According to Sean Ross Sapp behind the Fightful paywall, there was actually a pitch for Jones to join the team at one point, but nothing ever came of it beyond the initial discussion and current plans don't involve him working with them.

Odyssey Jones could still do big things in WWE

While WWE currently doesn't have much planned for Jones, there's no denying how much potential he possesses and it seems as though it's only a matter of time before he puts it all together. There are few wrestlers in the world that are his size who are capable of moving around the ring with the speed in which he does.

WWE clearly saw big things in Jones' future, based on the fact that he was brought up to the main roster relatively early in his development. However, fans will still be hoping that Triple H and his team come up with something for the ex-NXT star to do as we head out of 2023 and into 2024.

He's also got incredible strength and shortly after joining WWE, he broke the trap bar deadlift record in the Performance Center, lifting 800lb, which narrowly beat Otis' previous record of 775lb. With numerous faces joining WWE recently, competition for television time is going to be as hard as it's ever been in WWE, and working with Lashley's new group would have presented Jones with the perfect opportunity to prove he is capable of holding his own on the main roster. It's just a shame that this doesn't seem to be on the cards for him. Time will tell what role he eventually lands on the main roster.