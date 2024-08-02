Highlights Saudi Arabia have unveiled plans for 11 new stadiums ahead of 2034 World Cup bid.

Ahead of the 2034 World Cup, Saudi Arabia - who hope their bid will be successful - have unveiled plans to build a total of 11 new stadiums to accommodate the ever-increasing levels of footfall, including an eye-catching ground that would be 350 metres above ground level.

The country first announced their desire to host an edition of football’s biggest international competition after it was announced by the sport's governing body that only bidders from Asia or Oceania would be considered.

Of the 11 new stadiums, eight will be stationed in Riyadh - the nation’s capital city - with the 92,760-strong King Salman International Stadium hosting both the opening game and the final. The other cities included are Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha and NEOM.

Plans for Futuristic NEOM Stadium Revealed

Stadium will be 350m above ground level

Hosting a World Cup requires plenty of preparation in terms of state-of-the-art stadia. Many host countries opt to use existing grounds, whereas some - and in this case, Saudi Arabia if they were chosen - are more keen to improve their infrastructure by building new stadiums.

In an executive summary presented by the Middle East-based nation, a grand total of 15 stadiums - 11 that need to be built - were proposed with them all in different stages of their construction - some built, some under construction and some planned.

One of the proposed stadiums would be in NEOM, an unbuilt city in the northwest of the country. The stadium will boast a capacity of 46,000 and, in spectacular yet unconventional fashion, will only be accessible via high-speed lifts and driverless vehicles.

Interestingly, ​​the incredible-looking stadium will “run entirely on renewable energy, generated primarily from wind and solar sources”, the Saudibid2034 website stated. “This new stadium will be the most unique in the world.”

It is, of course, the most intriguing of venues, with it being envisioned as a futuristic city located on the Red Sea. At the time of writing, the area is undergoing construction, though the eventual plan is that it will be an 'indoor city' consisting of a host of parallel skyscrapers.

A $500 billion (£390.55bn) tourism development, per reports, Saudi Arabia believes the stadium will provide ‘an experience like no other’ as they prepare for FIFA’s announcement as to who the hosts will be in 10 years' time.

“With a pitch situated more than 350 meters above ground, stunning vistas, and a roof created from the city itself, the stadium will be an experience like no other.”

The Other Stadiums in Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup Bid

They span across five cities across the Kingdom

Riyadh is already the hub of where a number of sporting events - most notably, in the world of boxing - in the Kingdom have taken place and that would remain the same if their bid is successful with six of the stadiums proposed in the capital.

The aforementioned King Salman International Stadium will boast ‘the highest capacity in Saudi Arabia’ and it will become ‘a major centre for sports and home to the national team', per MailOnline.

The King Fahad Sports City Stadium, which is currently undergoing refurbishment, the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Stadium, the New Murabba Stadium, the Roshin Stadium and the Prince Faisal Bin Fahad City Stadium are all in the capital, too.

Full List of Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Stadiums Host cities Stadium Capacity Riyadh King Salman International Stadium 92,760 King Fahad Sports City Stadium 70,200 Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium 46,979 New Murabba Stadium 46,010 Roshn Stadium 46,000 Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City Stadium 46,865 South Riyadh Stadium 47,060 King Saud University Stadium 46,319 Jeddah King Abdullah Sports City Stadium 58,432 Qiddiya Coast Stadium 46,096 Jeddah Central Development Stadium 45,794 King Abdullah Economic City Stadium 45,700 Al Khobar Aramco Stadium 46,096 Abha King Khalid University Stadium 45,428 Neom Neom Stadium 46,010

Six more stadiums are proposed to be in Jeddah with half of them already existing, while the other half have been planned. Armaco Stadium, in Al Khobar, is also a potential host ground, while the King Khalid University Stadium, located in the southeast of Abha, has also been earmarked.

