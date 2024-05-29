Highlights Hamlin made the 'play of the day' during OTAs by intercepting Josh Allen.

Hamlin suffered a near fatal heart attack only a year and a half ago, and barely featured last season as he recovered.

Offseason losses mean he has a good chance of featuring more prominently this season.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reportedly made the 'defensive play of the day' at OTA practice on Tuesday when he picked off quarterback Josh Allen, per The Buffalo News' Mark Gaughan.

According to Gaughan, Hamlin jumped:

..to make an interception of a Josh Allen pass for running back Ty Johnson during 11-on-11 work. The pass from Allen was lofted up the seam, and Hamlin got a good jump on it to cut in front of Johnson.

Hamlin will likely play an increasingly large role this season after the departure of Jordan Poyer and the potential retirement of Micah Hyde, only a year and a half since he suffered a near-fatal heart attack on the field.

After making a routine tackle during the first quarter of the Bills' Week 17 Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January 2023, Hamlin collapsed and remained motionless. Medical staff rushed onto the field and restored his heartbeat. The game was canceled, and Hamlin was hospitalized for several weeks.

Hamlin could get meaningful snaps this season

Offseason losses mean Hamlin may become more involved again this year

Hamlin had previously started 13 games in the 2022 season after Hyde suffered a season-ending neck injury, and he became an important part of the Bills defense, contributing 91 tackles, six TFLs, and even 1.5 sacks during the campaign.

Due to the recovery from his injury, he barely played in the 2023 season, only featuring in five games, mostly on special teams. He did famously take a direct snap during a fake punt against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional round of the playoffs, but he failed to get a first down.

Despite barely featuring for the Bills, he finished second in Comeback Player of the Year voting, winning more first place votes than eventual winner Joe Flacco.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite leading the way with 21 first-place votes for Comeback Player of the Year, Damar Hamlin lost out on the award to resurgent Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco (13 first-place votes), who signed on midway through the season and led the team to the playoffs. Hamlin fell short because he wasn't as prominent on the rest of the ballots, as he finished with 140 voting points to Flacco's 151.

The fact that Hamlin was able to play any football at all last year was miraculous, but he may actually receive meaningful snaps this season. The losses of franchise mainstay Poyer and potentially Hyde mean that the Bills need experience in the secondary.

Currently, Taylor Rapp and Mike Edwards are penciled in to start at safety, but behind them is recent second-round pick Cole Bishop and reserve nickelback Cam Lewis. Hamlin has experience starting in the Bills' scheme and would be an important locker room presence.

Hamlin is clearly impressing at OTAs, and if he can maintain his level of play for the rest of the offseason, he'll have a good chance of making the final 53, only a year and a half after nearly dying on the football field.

Source: Mark Gaughan

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.