Highlights Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri enjoyed success under both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

But how does he compare the two managerial greats?

Shaqiri revealed the differences between the two.

There is no denying Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are two of the most talked about – and highly regarded – Premier League managers of all time. Both have enjoyed huge success in England and in Europe and yet both are very different, with opposing management styles.

Although Guardiola has been seen hugging his players after big victories, he can’t quite compete with his German counterpart when it comes to emotional engagement with his players. At the same time, the Catalonian is several steps ahead of his German counterpart when it comes to titles won in England.

Whoever your favourite is between the two as a fan, those who have played under both have their own clear opinions. Take for instance, Swiss International Xherdan Shaqiri.

The winger enjoyed enormous success during his time at Bayern Munich. You could argue his best season was his first, before the arrival of Pep Guardiola, whereby in 2013 he was part of the team that won the domestic German treble along with the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. But this was under Jupp Heynckes. It was different for Shaqiri when Guardiola arrived for the 2013/14 season, a time which Shaqiri was something of a peripheral figure, playing nine fewer league games than his triumphant first season in Munich.

This is understandable, as competition for places was high. Attacking midfielder Mario Gotze, another who played under both famous coaches, joined Bayern fresh after his 2014 World Cup Final-winning goal for Germany over Argentina. It begs the question, how does Guardiola manage his players when there’s simply not enough room for them all to play regularly?

Shaqiri offered some insight to the matter, explaining why the current Man City boss isn't always the best at maintaining relationships with his squad. He said:

“He (Guardiola) is a very good coach in terms of what happens on the pitch, but his communication was not so good with me. Guardiola doesn’t talk too much about this (leaving players out).”

Shaqiri on Working With Guardiola

It can be 'difficult'

Like most footballers, Shaqiri wanted to know why he was left out of the starting eleven, in order to work on any perceived weaknesses and get back in the team. But he found himself as equally starved of such an explanation as he did regular starting places in Munich in Guardiola’s first season with the German giants: “He doesn’t say to the players why,” added Shaqiri. “Of course, sometimes that’s difficult for a player, especially when you’re working well and training well – and especially when he speaks around the media and says He is good, he is good. He is the best player.”

If Guardiola thought this of Shaqiri it wasn't demonstrated in team selection in the 2014/15 season, which saw Shaqiri’s playing time dwindle further, with just nine Bundesliga appearances, leading some, like his then national team coach Ottmar Hitzfeld, who speculated that Guardiola didn’t fully trust Shaqiri to give him a regular place.

Shaqiri's Career Stats Under Pep Under Klopp Games 42 63 Goals 9 8 Assists 6 9 Minutes 1,755 2,525

Shaqiri on Working With Klopp

'You can joke with him'

Shaqiri found himself working with Klopp at Anfield in 2018 by way of Inter Milan and Stoke. He arrived in Liverpool a confirmed fan of his new manager. “I’ve always admired Klopp – I love his football,” told the club's official website. Once again, Shaqiri found himself at a club competing on all fronts and competition for a starting place was fierce, but if communication was a problem with Guardiola, it was the opposite with Klopp. “I feel very good with him and it is important to have a good relationship with the coach,” said Shaqiri. “I like that he is very modest, a very good character and you can joke with him – but on the other side of things you have to perform."

“I like that he is very modest, a very good character and you can joke with him – but on the other side of things you have to perform."

Shaqiri experienced Champions League glory in his first season at Liverpool as he did at Bayern, but once more he didn’t get on the field. But 24 Premier League appearances and six goals in his first season was a good return. Yet in the two seasons that followed at Anfield, he played less league games than he did at Bayern and his experience with Klopp was not without its challenges.

In 2018, he appeared to have a heated exchange with his manager on the field of play after defeat to Chelsea. Neither Shaqiri nor Klopp seemed to have a real problem with this. If anything, the Swiss international appreciated the communication. He not only left the club on good terms, but had kind words for Klopp, when he said, "He wished me luck and said that I was a good player and a good guy. We never had any problems with each other, and we had a very good relationship."

Stats via Transfermarkt.