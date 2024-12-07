Key Takeaways The winter transfer open provides teams with the perfect opportunity to save their seasons in the market.

Teams can change their fortunes with one catalyst signing.

GIVEMESPORT has named one player that every Premier League club should sign in January.

December is here, which means a couple of things from a footballing point of view. While some countries will be gearing up for their winter break, the Premier League is about to head into its busiest period of the season, a stretch that can make or break where teams want to be by the end of the campaign.

It also means that the January transfer window is right around the corner, and while there often isn’t a massive amount of business conducted during this period, there are still plenty of areas most teams can improve on. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at every Premier League squad, identified one possible area of weakness, and named a player that every single club should look to target this winter.

Arsenal

Randal Kolo Muani

The one problem area that Mikel Arteta has consistently struggled to fix since taking the reigns at the Emirates is finding a natural goalscorer. While Kai Havertz is probably having his best season in English football right now, the German isn’t the out-and-out number nine that certain situations call for.

It’s unlikely that Arteta would drop Havertz from his line-up given his form and the faith he has already shown in him. That’s why a reported loan deal for Randal Kolo Muani makes the most sense. He’s a player with a track record for finding the net, on a low-risk, low-fee basis, and if it doesn’t work out, he can return to the French capital with both parties able to say they gave it a good shot.

Aston Villa

Malik Tillman

On the surface, it’s hard to question Unai Emery’s judgment or squad at Aston Villa, given the wonders he has worked at Villa Park. However, the Villans do sit in the bottom half of the table, suggesting there is plenty of room for reinforcements.

One player they could consider taking a punt on is Malik Tillman. Although Emery does have plenty of options in midfield, the young American has been far more creative than most of those plying their trade in the Midlands this season. For those arguing that he has it easier because he plays in the Eredivisie, it’s worth noting that almost half of Tillman’s 12 goal contributions this season have come in the Champions League, proving he’s more than capable at the highest level.

Bournemouth

Georgios Kyriakopoulos

A relatively unknown name among many Premier League supporters is Georgios Kyriakopoulos, but he could be a key target for Bournemouth as the January transfer window approaches. With speculation growing that top clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool are eyeing star left-back Milos Kerkez,

The Cherries may need to start planning for a potential replacement, and Kyriakopoulos could fit the bill perfectly. Stats from FBRef suggest that the Monza defender closely matches Kerkez’s performance profile, making him an ideal candidate. Available for what would likely be a relatively cheap price, Kyriakopoulos offers incredible affordability, making this a move with great financial and strategic sense.

Kerkez vs Kyriakopoulos Stats Comparison 2024/25 Stats Kerkez Kyriakopoulos xA 1.3 1.7 Progressive Carries 35 33 Progressive Passes 54 39 Shot Creating Actions 29 40 Tackle Win Rate (%) 61.5 51.7

Brentford

Melvin Bard

When Ivan Toney departed Brentford, it seemed inevitable that bolstering the striker position would be a priority. Yet, with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa delivering strong performances, alongside Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago ready to step up, the Bees appear well-equipped in the attacking department.

Instead, attention shifts to the left side of the defence. Rico Henry, a player with international potential, will need careful management as he works his way back to full fitness. Potential replacement Aaron Hickey is also out for an extended period and Keane Lewis-Potter, while performing admirably, is not a natural defender.

Enter Melvin Bard - a dynamic, left-sided full-back with the versatility to play further up the field. His attacking instincts and experience make him a practical and cost-effective option for Brentford to consider.

Brighton

Jarell Quansah

It's hard to say goodbye, but the reality for Brighton is that beloved captain Lewis Dunk is not getting any younger, and the longer they wait, the more pressure there will be to replace him. The opportunity to sign one of the country's top prospects from a 'Big Six' side happens very rarely, so Fabian Hurzeler may want to strike while the iron is hot.

In Jarell Quansah, the Seagulls would have a young defender who is Premier League-proven and already has international experience, aged 21. While clearly not a favourite of Arne Slot, Quansah is still more than capable of performing to a high standard, and a move to the Amex may just prevent any potential stagnation.

Chelsea

Nobody

Simply put, Chelsea's squad is too big as it is. There is simply no way of justifying more money being spent on anyone until players are out the door at Stamford Bridge. Does this mean there is zero room for improvement? No, of course not. The Blues' struggles over the last two seasons have shown that's far from the case. But Enzo Maresca is leading the Londoners on a charge up the table as things stand.

The fact the Italian is managing that with a squad the size it is already is remarkably impressive. The last thing he needs to do mid-season is potentially cause more disharmony when the balance between a positive and negative dressing room is as thin as it is.

Crystal Palace

Giovanni Reyna

It is abundantly clear that Crystal Palace have failed to replace Michael Olise this season, as their fortunes have been drastically different since the Frenchman left for Germany. While it is too much to say the Eagles were a one-man team given the amount of talent elsewhere they still possess, the need for another creative player to support Eberechi Eze, who could very well be on his way out eventually too, is critical.

While a bit of a left-field option, why not take a punt on Giovanni Reyna? The American was hardly a success on loan at Nottingham Forest last term, but his strengths are as close to Olise's as anyone's in Europe. Perhaps a bit more freedom in a system like Oliver Glasner's at Selhurst Park could unlock the best out of the 22-year-old.

Everton

Lorenzo Lucca

Whether or not Sean Dyche has a long-term future at Everton remains to be seen, but for now, he's the man in charge, and it is very clear what sort of striker he likes up top. Both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto fit that mould, but one is unreliable with his fitness and the other is just as unreliable in front of goal.

Given that Everton do have limited resources, perhaps they would be able to stretch the budget enough to make a deal for Lorenzo Lucca happen. The six-foot-six Italian is certainly a presence, and while his record of four goals in 14 Serie A games this season isn't the most prolific, he may be the right profile for Dyche to get the most out of.

Fulham

Luka Jovic

Another team in need of a striker. This time last season, that didn't look to be the case as Marco Silva appeared to unearth a gem in Rodrigo Muniz. However, the Brazilian has not kept up the same level of form and has been dropped in favour of Raul Jimenez, who is still not the same player he was before his devastating head injury.

Admittedly, moving for Luka Jovic would be a massive risk. While the Serbian's CV looks great, his track record away from Frankfurt leaves a lot to be desired. Perhaps this is wishful thinking and too poetic, but there is something quite romantic about the Cottagers signing a Serbian frontman to replace the one who left them two seasons ago.

Ipswich Town

Chris Smalling

A unique call, we'll admit, but there is logic to it. Ipswich are a rare case where a newly promoted side hasn't struggled for goals thanks to Liam Delap. However, they have a very young team, and their defence could use some shoring up. That's why the Tractor Boys should kill two birds with one stone by bringing in Chris Smalling.

The wages of the former Manchester United player, now playing in the Middle East, might be a problem. But he would offer the experience required, and he also has a previous relationship with Kieran McKenna, which may make this deal a little more likely.

Leicester City

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Tried and tested. Leicester would know exactly what they were getting if they were able to bring Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall back on a short-term deal to help them stay up. The Englishman has been one of the worst signings of the season, but that's not really through any fault of his own. There's just not enough space for him in that Chelsea squad.

Enzo Maresca clearly brought him in as he was a player he knew, trusted, and could turn to if things went south. But so far they haven't, so Dewsbury-Hall's services have barely been required. He'd be better off getting some more minutes at his former club to help put him in the shop window, as he is capable of playing for a team in the top half of the table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dewsbury-Hall has played just 55 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool

Jarrod Bowen

While Liverpool will absolutely be focusing on ensuring they secure new contracts for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah, they may have to prepare for the possibility that not all three agreements come to fruition. If that's the case, replacements will be needed.

Ally McCoist has already suggested that Jarrod Bowen could be the ideal candidate to step in for Salah, with former boss Jurgen Klopp once naming the West Ham captain as his favourite player. Given the leap up the table such a move could offer, Bowen would be hard-pressed to turn down this opportunity if it came his way - regardless of what his famous father-in-law might have to say about it.

Manchester City

Martin Zubimendi

Who better to replace the injured Rodri than the man who came on for the Ballon d'Or winner during the Euro 2024 final? Martin Zubimendi looked Liverpool-bound in the summer but decided to stay put in Spain for a little while longer. However, City are desperate for a replacement for their talismanic midfielder and could provide an attractive offer for the Real Sociedad man.

At the very least, Zubimendi would be able to plug the gap left by Rodri until his return. After that, he could provide a quality option in rotation so that his compatriot doesn't get overworked as he continues to get back up to speed.

Manchester United

Alvaro Fernandez

Now, yes, the obvious answer is Viktor Gyokeres. And while it seems increasingly likely that the Swede will reunite with Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford at some point, the 39-year-old promised he would not raid his former club in January, and there's little reason to believe that won't be the case.

Besides that, up top isn't United's biggest problem area. Sure, Gyokeres would be a massive improvement on who they have there already, but the club is crying out for a left-wing-back. Links to Alphonso Davies persist, with the Canadian out of contract in the summer.

While that would be a great coup for them, the Red Devils simply cannot wait, given that Luke Shaw is out of action again, Tyrell Malacia will take ages to get back up to speed, and Diogo Dalot has been quite frankly poor on the left. If they're going for Davies for free, they should bridge the gap for now and re-sign Alvaro Fernandez from Benfica on a relatively cheap buyback clause.

Newcastle United

Johan Bakayoko

If there's one position that Eddie Howe has never quite sorted since he joined Newcastle, it has been the right-wing spot. Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron have had their hot streaks at different times, but the Magpies really need someone with the same quality as Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon to complete the front three.

That's why PSV's Johan Bakayoko may be the ideal shout. A player with immense skill, the Belgian's profile not only fits the desire for someone to come straight into the starting XI but also offers great potential for a return on investment should he prove his worth and the Geordies have to sell in a few years.

Nottingham Forest

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Look at players like Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi - names Premier League fans were familiar with but who were floundering before Nottingham Forest came calling. They could do the very same thing by looking to bring in Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has struggled for game time at AC Milan of late.

The former Chelsea man could also serve as a potential replacement should Morgan Gibbs-White be snapped up by a team closer to the top of the table. However, if that doesn’t happen, the pair could also form a solid partnership that would be among the most underrated in the division.

Southampton

Danny Ings

As is the case with many of the Premier League teams battling for survival, Southampton need a reliable goalscorer and Danny Ings certainly fits the bill. The 32-year-old enjoyed his richest vein of form at St Mary’s but has struggled to secure a starting place elsewhere since.

Currently a backup option at the London Stadium, the return of a prodigal son could provide the experience and spark needed to guide youngsters like Tyler Dibling. This move might just be the catalyst Russell Martin needs if his side is to have any chance of climbing up the table.

Tottenham

Lukas Hradecky

There are plenty of areas that Ange Postecoglou could look at strengthening, but if the Australian-Greek coach has to pick just one, he should prioritise a replacement for the injured Guglielmo Vicario. It is not entirely known when the Italian is expected back from his broken ankle, but if it will take the majority of the season for him to recover, then Spurs may want to upgrade on Fraser Forster as their alternative option, despite being lauded by Lionel Messi in the past.

At 35, Lukas Hradecky has the quality to fill in for Vicario without being much of a downgrade. He is also at an age where accepting a role as the number two may be more likely than it was in the past. If Postecoglou can prise him away from Bayer Leverkusen, he should.

West Ham United

Ederson

No, not the Manchester City goalkeeper. Instead, West Ham should be looking at his namesake, who currently features as a key component of Europa League winners Atalanta.

The additions the Hammers have made to the midfield since Lucas Paqueta have been incredibly hit or miss. And the chances of the Brazilian leaving the club are only going to grow the more the east Londoners struggle. So bringing in his compatriot would offer some more assurance in the engine room while still providing quality in possession, which is something that is clearly important to Julen Lopetegui.

Wolves

Anel Ahmedhodzic

At this rate, Gary O'Neil is going to be fortunate to keep his job, and Wolves are going to need a complete change in fortunes to stay up. Goals are the problem at Molineux, as Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen have had no issues finding the net, so some defensive reinforcements will be required.

Anel Ahmedhodzic was one of Sheffield United's better players during their most recent Premier League stint and has continued to impress this season in the Championship. Wolves could look at making a move for him in order to stabilise at the back for the second half of the season.

