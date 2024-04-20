Highlights Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley to advance to the FA Cup semi-final.

Bernardo Silva's late goal was the only goal of the tie, but proved to be enough to send Pep Guardiola's side through.

Chelsea missed numerous chances, with Nicolas Jackson spurning several opportunities for Chelsea.

Manchester City have advanced through to this year's FA Cup final after a late winner from Bernardo Silva knocked Chelsea out of the competition. The Portuguese international's calm finish into the corner with minutes on the clock won the game for the Citizens.

The first half was a game full of chances with Phil Foden seeing his shot cleared off the line thanks to a header from Marc Cucurella and Mauricio Pochettino's side had the chance to score themselves, but Nicolas Jackson failed to convert after he rounded Stefan Ortega.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were reeling after their penalty shootout defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League and were keen on avenging that defeat but struggled to create chances early on until Kevin De Bruyne's brilliant through ball to Foden, who has been electric this season, but he failed to convert.

Jackson had two shots denied by Ortega early in the second half before Foden saw yet another effort denied by Dorde Petrovic. Chelsea thought they should have had a penalty an hour into the game when a Cole Palmer free-kick struck Jack Grealish on the hand, but no penalty was forthcoming for the West London club.

With the second semi-final of the FA Cup to be played tomorrow evening, Manchester City will face either Manchester United or Coventry City in the final.

Manchester City Stats Chelsea 63% Possession 37% 3 Shots on target 5 5 Shots off target 3 3 Yellow cards 3 8 Corner kicks 4 3 Offsides 2

Match Highlights

Manchester City Player Ratings

GK - Stefan Ortega - 7/10

Like Petrovic, Ortega made a string of good saves to keep Chelsea out and kept a clean sheet.

RB - Kyle Walker - 6/10

The Englishman did well to deny Noni Madueke from breaking through but apart from that did very little.

CB - John Stones - 6/10

The Englishman had a solid game but had very little to do.

CB - Manuel Akanji - 7/10

The Swiss defender was very impressive for City as his new role allows him to push further.

CB - Nathan Ake - 7/10

Similar to the Swiss defender, Ake was very consistent for City and didnÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t give Chelsea a sniff.

CM - Rodri - 7/10

The Spanish midfielder was vastly improved on his midweek performance as he was back to somewhere near his best.

CAM - Bernardo Silva 8/10

The Portuguese midfielder netted the crucial winner and was brilliant throughout.

RW - Phil Foden - 6/10

A quiet night for the Englishman as he struggled to get involved in the game.

CAM - Kevin De Bruyne - 7/10

He was key in the build up to Bernardo Silva's goal and was excellent throughout.

LW - Jack Grealish - 6/10

He was unfortunate to be taken off when he was and should have carried on.

ST - Julian Alvarez 6/10

The Argentine also struggled to make his mark in the game. He was quiet.

Sub - Ruben Dias 6/10

A half-time changed and the Portuguese defender adapted well to the game.

Sub - Jeremy Doku - 6/10

He replaced Grealish at the hour mark and he was dangerous on the left for City.

Sub - Oscar Bobb 5/10

Not on long enough to make an impact.

Chelsea Player Ratings

GK - Dorde Petrovic - 7/10

Made a string of good saves to keep City at bay with it looking more and more likely they would break the deadlock but, to his credit, the Serbian kept it out.

RB - Malo Gusto - 5/10

It was a bit of a struggle for Gusto against Jack Grealish and then City substitute Jeremy Doku, with the defender winning just two of the nine duels he competed for.

CB - Trevoh Chalobah - 6/10

A good performance from the English defender with a string of key blocks coming from the Englishman and his defensive partner alongside him.

CB - Thiago Silva- 6/10

Like Chalobah, the Brazilian defender had to deal with a bombardment of attacks at times from the team in sky blue, but Silva used his experience and stood his ground.

LB - Marc Cucurella - 7/10

The Spanish left-back was impressive with his determination to fight for every ball, endearing himself to the Chelsea faithful in the process.

CM - Enzo Fernandez - 6/10

It was another tepid performance from Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez who continues his struggles this season in the middle of the park.

CM - Moises Caicedo - 6/10

Similar to Fernandez, the Ecuadorian struggled to stamp his authority on this encounter, and could have been sent off for a rash challenge on Jack Grealish.

LW - Conor Gallagher - 7/10

Unlike his midfielder partners, Gallagher was much more impressive for the Blues, with his doggedness out of possession preventing City from sustaining attacks.

CAM - Cole Palmer - 7/10

Despite Palmer not netting against his former team, the English midfielder was influential with his passing between the lines a joy to watch.

RW - Noni Madueke - 6/10

Although he was calm and composed in possession, the Englishman struggled to cause problems for the City defence.

ST - Nicolas Jackson - 5/10

The forward had many chances to score for the Blues but fluffed his lines on each and every occasion.

Sub - Ben Chilwell - 5/10

Failed to cross the ball late on to create a huge chance.

Sub - Axel Disasi 5/10

Brought on with 10 minutes to play to defend the draw but was non-existent throughout.

Sub - Mykhalo Mudryk 5/10

Replaced Madueke with 10 minutes to play, but the Ukrainian hardly touched the ball during his cameo.

Man of the Match - Bernardo Silva

The Portuguese winger struck the decisive blow in the game and was very consistent throughout. The former AS Monaco winger has been the hero for City on so many occasions and this was once again to be the case at Wembley Stadium.

It was not just his work for the goal, though, as Silva was cool in possession throughout the game and also diligent out of it, tracking back to help congest the midfield. Guardiola will be looking to him once again in the final of the competition, hoping that he can produce the goods when it matters most yet again.