Jurgen Klopp will leave the Merseyside outfit at the end of the 2023/24 season and he could be joined by Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

Thiago and Joel Matip are almost certain to move on after enduring injury-hit spells at Anfield.

Liverpool are set for a summer of transition after the news that Jurgen Klopp will leave his role as manager at the end of the 2023/24 season. The German boss may not be the only influential figure to depart the club, either, with several key players potentially on the verge of following the 56-year-old out of the door.

Arne Slot is the current favourite to take over as the Premier League giants' manager and this could have a huge impact on some of the futures of senior players. Four members of the playing staff will be out of contract and are increasingly likely to be in their final months as Liverpool players.

That said, we've taken a look at 10 players who could move on to new challenges and sorted them by how likely they are to be on their way out during the summer transfer window.

Players That Could Leave Liverpool Category Players Chance of Leaving Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Ryan Gravenberch, Andy Robertson Likely to Leave Caoimhin Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas, Rhys Williams Almost Certain to Leave Thiago, Joel Matip, Adrian, Nat Phillips

Chance of Leaving

Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Ryan Gravenberch, Andy Robertson

The biggest concern for Liverpool fans will undoubtedly be Mohamed Salah's future at the club. The Egyptian has been incredible throughout his seven-year stint with the club and has broken many records with his sensational goalscoring ability, but his wonderful era could soon come to an end. Former Premier League forward, Mido, took to social media to claim the winger will be playing in the Middle East next term, claiming:

"Mohamed Salah will be in the Saudi League next season. Contracts have been signed."

Another member of the starting front three that could depart in the summer is Luis Diaz. The Colombian has had impressive spells throughout his career but could make way if a sufficient offer is made. Per the Express, the Reds are willing to listen to offers for the 27-year-old amid interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Turkish outlet Fotomac have claimed Klopp's final signing at Liverpool, Ryan Gravenberch, is a player that Galatasaray are interested in. The Dutchman has failed to make a significant impression since his move from Bayern Munich in 2023, although he's still 21 and a new manager may get more out of the box-to-box midfielder.

It would be a surprise to see Andy Robertson move on in the summer as the Scot is a valuable member of the first-team squad at Anfield and is part of the leadership group. According to the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old full-back has emerged as a shock target for Bayern Munich, who look set to lose Alphonso Davies.

Likely to Leave

Caoimhin Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas, Rhys Williams

Rhys Williams has become a forgotten man at Liverpool after playing a vital role in their injury-hit 2020/21 season. The defender has returned to the club after unsuccessful loan spells with Aberdeen and Port Vale, in which he failed to make a single appearance. With it being unlikely he will get near the first team due to the options ahead of him in the pecking order, Williams could be on the move if potential suitors appear.

The Daily Mail have reported that Caoimhin Kelleher could be sold, with Celtic and Nottingham Forest among the interested parties. The Irish goalkeeper has been a brilliant understudy to Alisson Becker but is unlikely to ever be first-choice at Anfield – so the club may soon be looking for a new back-up.

The future of Kostas Tsimikas could depend on whether Robertson stays at the club or not. The Greek defender is yet to be linked with a move away but, as he is the third choice in his position currently - with Joe Gomez even being preferred at left-back - he could soon seek more regular game time.

Almost Certain to Leave

Thiago, Joel Matip, Adrian, Nat Phillips

There are four players set for the Anfield exit door along with Klopp. Veteran midfielder Thiago Alcantara and experienced centre-back Joel Matip are the most notable names that will be out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Both men have struggled to get on the pitch regularly in what looks to be their final season in England. Thiago returned briefly in a 3-1 loss against Arsenal in the Premier League before being sidelined once more, and it now appears unlikely the Spaniard will pull on the famous red kit again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thiago has played just five minutes of football for Liverpool in the 2023/24 season.

Matip, on the other hand, made 10 league appearances in the first half of the campaign, filling in for Ibrahima Konate and working well with Virgil van Dijk in the process. An unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament injury has since hampered the 32-year-old's last months at the club. There's still a chance he is offered a new deal, but his mounting injury issues make it appear to be an ideal time for club and player to part ways.

Adrian and Nat Phillips have both been peripheral figures at Anfield for many years now and there's next to no chance either will be given new contracts before the summer. The former has been a character in the dressing room but has never been close to moving up in the pecking order. Phillips has been sent out on loan on multiple occasions and is currently playing for Cardiff City in the Championship.

