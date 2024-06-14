Highlights Arsenal are looking to add firepower to their side after finishing second to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Benjamin Sesko has widely been reported as one of Arsenal's top targets for the summer, but recent news could derail any potential move for the forward.

There are other top players that the Gunners should keep a keen eye on at Euro 2024.

With Arsenal's season being met with mixed emotions by their supporters, having finished runners-up to champions Manchester City and failing to secure any silverware, it's difficult to grade how the Gunners got on last season. Whilst the optimism will still be fresh that Arsenal can mount a serious title challenge, having taken Pep Guardiola's side to the final day of the Premier League season, there is also planted frustration that the north London side were unable to get the job done for a second year running.

With this year's Euros set to take place in Germany, it may well provide Mikel Arteta with the chance to take a closer look at some players who have been linked with moves to the Emirates in recent weeks, as the transfer window opens. To consolidate those links, below is a list of the players Arsenal should be watching at this summer's tournament.

1 Pedro Neto

Wolves and Portugal

Having joined Wolves as a fresh-faced 19-year-old in 2019, Pedro Neto's star has risen to be one of the best players outside the 'Big 6' in England. Noted on arrival for his incredible wealth of pace and flair, the 24-year-old Portugal international has since added an end product to his game in recent seasons, having scored two goals and registered nine assists in the Premier League last season. His campaign was stop-start throughout due to recurring injuries.

Having shaken those fitness problems off in time to perform strongly at the end of the season and warrant a place on the Portugal plane for Euro 2024, Arsenal have been linked with a move for the winger. Wolves could potentially be looking to move Neto on to shave some extra money off their wage bill.

Playing in an attacking side that will boast the likes of Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo, Neto's explosive ability will likely be on good display when given the chance at the Euros this summer, and may convince Arsenal enough to look beyond his injury issues and focus in on his wonderful talent.

Pedro Neto's 2023-24 Stats Games 24 Goals 3 Assists 11 Progressive Carries per game 5.8 Successful Take-Ons per game 2.9

2 Marcus Thuram

Inter and France

Having registered an assist in the 2022 World Cup final for France in the defeat to Argentina, Marcus Thuram will be hoping that this next tournament will prove more successful for him and his nation. After enjoying a wonderful season at Inter, with his 13 league goals helping the San Siro side to another league title, he warrants his selection into the France squad for their travels to Germany. If he can provide the same level of performance for his nation that was seen at club level, it would come as no surprise to see him added to Arsenal's firepower for the coming season.

Outrageously strong and deceptively quick, Thuram has outed himself as one of the best strikers in Serie A, with his howitzer of a strike against fierce rivals Milan earlier in 23/24 being one of the goals of the season.

With a tournament full of fiercely strong competitors lined up to do battle, France will be hoping to come away with the top prize on this occasion, having fallen short in the 2020 and 2016 versions of the Euros, finishing runners-up to Portugal in the latter. With Arsenal linked with a move for the powerful forward, he will certainly be one for the Gunners to keep tabs on this summer.

Marcus Thuram's 2023-24 Stats Appearances 46 Goals 15 Assists 14 Progressive Carries per game 2.43

3 Benjamin Sesko

RB Leipzig and Slovenia

Having been earmarked from the off as a player with high potential, Slovenia and RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko has gone from strength to strength over the duration of his young career. Aged just 21, the 6'5" striker has outed himself as one of Europe's golden boys with his exquisite finishing and physical forward play.

After making the switch between Red Bull clubs, moving from Salzburg to Leipzig at the start of last season, many eyes were cast towards the youngster to see if he could manage in a bigger, brighter league. 14 league goals later at his young age, it suffices to say that he has made the step-up calmly, and he will be one to watch this summer in any right, let alone for Arsenal, who would have placed the attacker at the top of their shopping list. The striker has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with his current club, although the Gunners shouldn't end their interest in Sesko altogether with many years ahead of him.

Benjamin Sesko's 2023-24 Stats Appearances 42 Goals 18 Assists 2 Goals Per 90 minutes 0.83

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 14/06/2024)